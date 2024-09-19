How to watch today's Atalanta vs Arsenal Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will make the trip to Bergamo to face Atalanta at the Gerwiss Stadium in a Champions League league phase tie on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta's men defeated Tottenham 1-0 on Sunday, while Atalanta picked up a 3-2 victory over Fiorentina, as both sides enter the game on the back of wins in their respective leagues.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atalanta vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Arsenal will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1, and is available to stream online live on discovery+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atalanta vs Arsenal kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Gerwiss Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Atalanta and Arsenal will be played at the Gerwiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, September 18, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Atalanta team news

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini will feel the absence of Ben Godfrey, Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini due to injuries, while Rafael Toloi remains a doubt after missing the Fiorentina game.

However, fit again Sead Kolasinac and Berat Djimsiti are likely to provide the defensive cover on Thursday, while Nicolo Zaniolo made the bench at the weekend.

In attack, Mateo Retegui will be supported by former AC Milan man Charles De Ketelaere and Ademola Lookman.

Atalanta possible XI: Carnesecchi; Djimsiti, Hien, Kolasinac; Bellanova, Ederson, De Roon, Ruggeri; De Ketelaere, Lookman; Retegui.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carnesecchi, Patricio, Rossi Defenders: Toloi, Kossounou, Hien, Bellanova, Djimsiti, Kolasinac Midfielders: Sulemana, Cuadrado, Pasalic, Zaniolo, De Roon, Ederson, De Ketelaere, Ruggeri, Samardzic, Brescianini, Zappacosta Forwards: Lookman, Retegui

Arsenal team news

Declan Rice returns from a domestic ban to feature in the middle, but captain Martin Odegaard remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

While Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori are the latest injury victims, the likes of Mikel Merino, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Oleksandr Zinchenko remain sidelined.

Gabriel Jesus came off the bench in the North London derby - possibly replacing Saka in the XI, while Kai Havertz is in line to start upfront.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber; Partey, Rice; Jesus, Trossard, Sterling; Havertz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Magalhaes, Timber, Kiwior Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Atalanta and Arsenal face each other across all competitions.

