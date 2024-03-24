How to watch the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will be looking to bounce back from last weekend's damaging defeat to Women's Super League table-toppers Chelsea when they travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Sunday evening.

The Gunners' WSL title hopes were dealt a huge setback as they suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Blues at Stamford Bridge last Friday, leaving them six points behind the top two with only six games remaining in the 2023/24 season.

Jonas Eidevall's side will aim to dust themselves down and go again this weekend. They face an Aston Villa side eyeing back-to-back wins after beating Everton in their most recent outing.

The Lions are just three points behind sixth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, and a top-half finish would be deemed as a successful recovery after kicking off the 2023-24 campaign with five straight WSL defeats.

Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:45 pm GMT Venue: Villa Park

The Women's Super League match between Aston Villa and Arsenal will be played at the Villa Park in Aston, Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 6:45 pm GMT on Sunday, March 24, 2023, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

Daphne van Domselaar (hip), Lucy Parker (ankle), Lucy Staniforth (ankle), and Kirsty Hanson (calf) will all be unavailable for Aston Villa due to respective injury concerns.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Leat; Maritz, Patten, Turner; Mayling, Nobbs, Dali, Pacheco; Leon, Salmon, Daly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Van Domselaar, Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Nobbs, Dali, Taylor Forwards: Lehmann, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal will be unable to call upon the services of Vivianne Miedema, Lina Hurtig, Laura Wienroither and Teyah Goldie.

Emily Fox is expected to slot into the back four with Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Moy, and Katie McCabe.

Alessia Russo, who was dropped to the bench last weekend, could potentially be brought back up to the start up top.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; Fox, Williamson, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Pelova, Walti; Mead, Little, Foord; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams Defenders: Wubben-Moy, Beattie, Catley, McCabe, Maritz, Codina, Ilestedt Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Kuhl, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Miedema, Hurtig, Foord, Queiroz, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/03/2 Arsenal Women 4-0 Aston Villa WFC FA Women's League Cup 15/10/23 Arsenal Women 2-1 Aston Villa WFC The FA Women's Super League 27/05/23 Arsenal Women 0-2 Aston Villa WFC The FA Women's Super League 27/01/23 Arsenal Women 3-0 Aston Villa WFC FA Women's League Cup 11/12/22 Aston Villa WFC 1-4 Arsenal Women The FA Women's Super League

