Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aston Villa Women can play spoilsport in the Manchester City Women's Super League (WSL) title charge when the two sides face off at Villa Park on Saturday.

Gareth Taylor's side were just minutes away from getting one hand on the trophy but succumbed to a shocking collapse at home to Arsenal.

The 1-2 loss now sees City level on points with current leaders Chelsea, as the Blues emerged victorious against Tottenham in the mid-week.

Following last weekend's 1-0 win at Brighton, and regardless of Saturday's result at Villa Park, the Villans will finish seventh this term.

Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Saturday, May 18, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aston Villa Women vs Man City Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the WSL match between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women will be broadcast live on TV on BBC Two, with online streaming available on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa Women team news

Villa manager Carla Ward will miss goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar and midfielder Lucy Staniforth due to hip and ankle injuries respectively.

Lucy Parker is in line for a start after getting off the bench against Brighton after recovering from her setback, while Rachel Daly features upfront.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Leat; Mayling, Patten, Turner, Maritz; Nobbs, Parker; Lehmann, Dali, Hanson; Daly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Parker, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Nobbs, Dali, Taylor Forwards: Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Hanson, Magill, Leon

Manchester City Women team news

Taylor will remain without the services of Ellie Roebuck, Sandy MacIver, Jill Roord and Bunny Shaw on account of injuries.

Lauren Hemp will continue to lead the attack.

Manchester City women possible XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Park, Hasegawa, Coombs; Fowler, Hemp, Kelly.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Startup Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, O'Hanlon, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa Forwards: Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa Women and Manchester City Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 9, 2023 Manchester City 2-1 Aston Villa Women's Super League March 19, 2023 Aston Villa 2-1 (AET) Manchester City Women's FA Cup January 21, 2023 Manchester City 1-1 Aston Villa Women's Super League September 18, 2022 Aston Villa 4-3 Manchester City Women's Super League January 15, 2022 Aston Villa 0-3 Manchester City Women's Super League

