Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa take on fellow top-four hopefuls Manchester United at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Despite an inconsistent campaign to date, the Red Devils are once again looking like they might be turning the corner under Erik ten Hag.

After back-to-back wins against Wolves and West Ham, Ten Hag's side are looking to make it three league triumphs in a row for the first time this season. A win here would bring them to within five points of their opponents, Aston Villa, and in sight of the coveted top-four places.

However, they face the tough task of churning a positive result from a ground that has become a fortress for the Lions since Unai Emery's arrival. In fact, the losses to Newcastle and Chelsea in recent weeks are the only blemishes' on Villa's home track record this term. The Villains' form has slightly dipped of late, and they now have a real fight on their hands to stay in the top four.

Aston Villa vs Manchester United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Manchester United will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 11, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Highlights of the game will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Following a knee injury sustained during the thrilling 5-0 victory over Sheffield United, centre-back Ezri Konsa could miss up to one month of action.

Villa will have new signing Morgan Rogers available again after he was ineligible for the defeat at Chelsea in the FA Cup, while Lucas Digne is getting closer to a return in what would be a boost for the hosts.

Emiliano Buendia's long-awaited return is inching closer as well, but the Man Utd game will come too soon, while Tyrone Mings, Kortney Hause, and Jhon Duran are definitely out too.

Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz; Bailey, Tielemans, McGinn; Watkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Manchester United team news

While the return of key players in recent weeks has finally given Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag some much-needed respite, the Dutchman dealt a major blow after the West Ham victory when it was confirmed that Lisandro Martinez has suffered a new setback to his knee injury that will keep him out for around two months.

The defender will miss out here, as will Tyrell Malacia, Anthony Martial and Mason Mount. Victor Lindelof is now fit and will likely compete with Raphael Varane to partner Harry Maguire in the absence of Martinez.

There is a chance Aaron Wan-Bissaka makes a return for this match, although he seems unlikely to feature from the outset given the positive form of Diogo Dalot.

Manchester United predicted XI: Onana; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Onana, Kovar Defenders: Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Evans, Mengi, Shaw, Williams, Fernandez, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders: Casemiro, McTominay, Eriksen, Van de Beek, Fernandes, Mount, Hannibal, Rashford, Sancho, Garnacho, Antony, Pellistri, Shoretire Forwards: Martial, Forson, Hugill

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 12/27/23 Manchester United 3-3 Aston Villa Premier League 04/30/23 Manchester United 1-0 Aston Villa Premier League 11/11/22 Manchester United 4-2 Aston Villa EFL Cup 11/06/22 Aston Villa 3-1 Manchester United Premier League 07/23/22 Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester United Club Friendly Games

