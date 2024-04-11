Aston Villa vs Lille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa Conference League match between Aston Villa and Lille, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will take on Lille in the first leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final at the Villa Park on Thursday.

Ollie Watkins equalized with an 80th minute goal for Aston Villa to hold Brentford 3-3 in their last outing in the Premier League. They bounced back from a heavy defeat against Manchester City and will be confident heading into this game.

It won't be easy for the English side though, as they are up against a Ligue 1 team who are unbeaten in their last seven games.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Lille kick-off time

Date: April 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST Venue: Villa Park

The match will be played at the Villa Park on Thursday, with kick-off at 8pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Lille online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

In addition to John McGinn's return from a three-match domestic ban and goalkeeper Emi Martinez's recovery from injury, Aston Villa will have Nicolo Zaniolo available on Thursday. Zaniolo had missed last month's victory over Ajax due to suspension.

However, Aston Villa still has several players unavailable: Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara, and Emi Buendia are long-term absentees, while Matty Cash and Jacob Ramsey are sidelined as well.

Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Moreno; Bailey, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Gauci Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Chambers, Hause, Digne, Moreno, Kesler-Hayden Midfielders: Luiz, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Rogers, Diaby Forwards: Duran, Watkins

Lille team news

Angel Gomes was initially at risk of missing the game due to a hamstring injury, but the England Under-21 midfielder has recovered sooner than expected.

Once again, Andrej Ilic, Tiago Morais , and experienced defender Samuel Umtiti are all unavailable due to injury.

Lille predicted XI: Chevalier; Santos, Diakite, Yoro, Ismaily; Andre, Bentaleb; Zhegrova, Cabella, Haraldsson; David

Position Players Goalkeepers: Chevalier, Mannone, Jakubech Defenders: Yoro, Alexandro, Fernandes, Gudmundsson, Ismaily, Santos Midfielders: Bentaleb, Andre, Miramon, Gomes, Yazici, Bouaddi, Cabella, Haraldsson, Zhegrova Forwards: David, Ounas

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Aston Villa and Lille.

Useful links