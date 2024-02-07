Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup fourth round replay

How to watch the FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Chelsea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa and Chelsea lock horns in their FA Cup fourth-round replay at Villa Park on Wednesday, with the winner setting up a Fifth Round home tie against either Leeds United or Plymouth Argyle.

The two teams played out a goalless draw in their original FA Cup fourth-round tie in West London, but they head into this meeting at Villa Park in differing moods.

The Blues arrive in low spirits, having sustained a damaging 4-2 home defeat to free-scoring Wolves on Sunday, a result that saw them slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table. The result came just four days after their chastening 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield with manager Mauricio Pochettino feeling the heat at Stamford Bridge.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, seem to be in good shape to progress to the next round of the FA Cup, having secured their biggest away win in the Premier League since 2018 over the weekend in the 5-0 beating of relegation-threatened Sheffield United.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Villa Park

The FA Cup match between Aston Villa and Chelsea will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Aston Villa vs Chelsea online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be televised live for free on ITV1 and STV in the United Kingdom (UK). Both ITVX and the STV Player (free with a subscription) will provide a live stream service. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Villa boss Unai Emery has plenty of injury concerns for Wednesday's replay, with Emiliano Buendia (knee), Tyrone Mings (knee), and Chelsea target Jhon Duran (hamstring) sidelined for the long-term, while Pau Torres (ankle), Lucas Digne (thigh), and Nicolo Zaniolo (unspecified) are also expected to miss out this game.

Winter recruit from Middlesbrough, attacker Morgan Rodgers came off the bench at Bramall Lane, but he is cup-tied for this one. Bertrand Traore has also parted ways with the club, joining La Liga side Villarreal on a free transfer after having his contract terminated at Villa Park.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Lenglet, Moreno; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Bailey; Diaby, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen Defenders: Torres, Konsa, Carlos, Lenglet, Hause, Moreno, Cash, Chambers Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Zaniolo, Bailey, Diaby Forwards: Watkins, Duran

Chelsea team news

The Blues, meanwhile, remain without a raft of key players. Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (knee), Robert Sanchez (knee), Reece James (thigh), Marc Cucurella (ankle) and Romeo Lavia (quadriceps) are still sidelined.

Levi Colwill's tendon problem is not believed to be serious, but a decision will be made on the defender's availability late before the game. Trevoh Chalobah (thigh) is back in full training, but this game may come too soon for him.

Pochettino will welcome the likes of Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoit Badiashile, and Nicolas Jackson back from the Africa Cup of Nations, though.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Disasi, Badiashile, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Madueke, Gallagher, Palmer; Broja

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Badiashile, Sarr, Silva, Chilwell, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Santos, Fernandez, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Castledine, Casadei Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Broja, Washington, Moreira, Richards

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/01/24 Chelsea 0-0 Aston Villa FA Cup 24/09/23 Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa Premier League 01/04/23 Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League 11/12/22 Aston Villa 1-0 Chelsea Club Friendly Games 16/10/22 Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea Premier League

