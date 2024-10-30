+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Aston Villa FC v AFC Bournemouth - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Carabao Cup
team-logo
Villa Park
team-logo
WATCH ON SKY SPORTS
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace Carabao Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Carabao CupAston VillaCrystal PalaceAston Villa vs Crystal Palace

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will host fellow Premier League side Crystal Palace in a Carabao Cup last-16 encounter at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Entering the competition in the third round, the Lions overcame Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 in order to make it here, while Palace defeated Norwich City and QPR en route to the fourth round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports+Watch here

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Carabao Cup match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports+, and will be available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 30, 2024
Kick-off time:7:45 pm BST
Venue:Villa Park

The Carabao Cup match between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Wednesday, October 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Jaden Philogene is eligible to return from a domestic ban, while Ross Barkley could be given the nod ahead of Amadou Onana.

The likes of Tyrone Mings and Boubacar Kamara will also be eyeing starts on Wednesday.

Aston Villa possible XI: Olsen; Nedeljkovic, Mings, Carlos, Maatsen; Kamara, Barkley; Bailey, Buendia, Philogene; Duran.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Martinez, Olsen, Gauci
Defenders:Cash, Konsa, Carlos, Mings, Digne, Torres, Nedeljkovic, Maatsen, Hause
Midfielders:Barkley, McGinn, Tielemans, Buendia, Onana, Bogarde, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards:Watkins, Duran, Philogene, Rogers, Bailey

Crystal Palace team news

Jefferson Lerma, Chris Richards, Cheick Doucoure, Chadi Riad and Matheus Franca remain sidelined through injury, while Rob Holding is unlikely to be included after the defender's fallout with manager Oliver Glasner.

Ismaila Sarr will need to be assessed ahead of kickoff, while the likes of Will Hughes and Daichi Kamada will be pushing for starts.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Henderson; Guehi, Chalobah, Lacroix; Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell; Kamada, Eze; Nketiah.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Henderson, Turner, Matthews
Defenders:Ward, Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Clyne, Chalobah
Midfielders:Eze, Schlupp, Kamada, Hughes, Wharton
Forwards:Sarr, Nketiah, Mateta, Agbinone

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Aston Villa and Crystal Palace across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 19, 2024Crystal Palace 5-0 Aston VillaPremier League
September 16, 2023Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal PalacePremier League
March 4, 2023Aston Villa 1-0 Crystal PalacePremier League
August 20, 2022Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston VillaPremier League
May 15, 2022Aston Villa 1-1 Crystal PalacePremier League

Useful links

Advertisement