Aston Villa vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

Aston Villa will host Brighton on the final Premier League matchday at Villa Park on Sunday.
While Brighton have confirmed a Europe League berth for them in next season, Aston Villa have their nose ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Conference League group stage qualification spot.
Unai Emery's men will be desperate for the three points to ensure a shot at a European berth in the next campaign, their first appearance in European competition since the 2010-11 Europa League qualifying rounds. They are just one point ahead of Spurs and a win will help them hold on to the seventh place irrespective of how Harry Kane & co perform at Elland Road against Leeds United.
Although they have lost just one of their seven Premier League matches against Brighton (W4 D2), Roberto De Zerbi's men have been playing sensational football and will be a tough nut to crack. Brighton held Man City to a 1-1 draw in their last outing and are expected to give their all to finish the season on a winning note.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time
|Date:
|May 28, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|16:30 BST
|Venue:
|Villa Park, Birmingham
The game is scheduled for May 28 at Villa Park. It will kick off at 16:30 BST in the UK.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams
|Sky Sports Football
|Watch here
The game will be available to stream live online through Sky Sports Football.
Team news & squads
Aston Villa team news
Villa will miss Alex Moreno, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho for the match. However, Calum Chambers and Diego Carlos have recovered from their illness and are fit to play.
Ollie Watkins has scored 14 Premier League goals this season and should start with Emiliano Buendia in attack instead of Leon Bailey.
Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo
|Defenders:
|Carlos, Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Cash, Young.
|Midfielders:
|Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn.
|Forwards:
|Bailey, Buendia, Traore, Watkins, Duran.
Brighton team news
Brighton will miss Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle) and Jakub Moder (knee) while Adam Lallana and Solly March are doubtful with thigh injuries.
Exiled goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will be kept out of the squad as usual.
Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Steele, McGill
|Defenders:
|Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman, Webster
|Midfielders:
|Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma
|Forwards:
|Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson
Head-to-Head Record
In the past five meetings, Aston Villa have won three times while two matches were drawn.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|08/12/2022
|Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton
|Friendly
|13/11/2022
|Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|26/02/2022
|Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa
|Premier League
|20/11/2021
|Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton
|Premier League
|14/02/2021
|Brighton 0-0 Aston Villa
|Premier League