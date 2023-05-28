Aston Villa vs Brighton: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels, and kick-off time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will host Brighton on the final Premier League matchday at Villa Park on Sunday.

While Brighton have confirmed a Europe League berth for them in next season, Aston Villa have their nose ahead of Tottenham Hotspur in the race for a Conference League group stage qualification spot.

Unai Emery's men will be desperate for the three points to ensure a shot at a European berth in the next campaign, their first appearance in European competition since the 2010-11 Europa League qualifying rounds. They are just one point ahead of Spurs and a win will help them hold on to the seventh place irrespective of how Harry Kane & co perform at Elland Road against Leeds United.

Although they have lost just one of their seven Premier League matches against Brighton (W4 D2), Roberto De Zerbi's men have been playing sensational football and will be a tough nut to crack. Brighton held Man City to a 1-1 draw in their last outing and are expected to give their all to finish the season on a winning note.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Aston Villa vs Brighton kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 16:30 BST Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham

The game is scheduled for May 28 at Villa Park. It will kick off at 16:30 BST in the UK.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Football Watch here

The game will be available to stream live online through Sky Sports Football.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa team news

Villa will miss Alex Moreno, Jed Steer and Philippe Coutinho for the match. However, Calum Chambers and Diego Carlos have recovered from their illness and are fit to play.

Ollie Watkins has scored 14 Premier League goals this season and should start with Emiliano Buendia in attack instead of Leon Bailey.

Aston Villa possible XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne; McGinn, Kamara, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Martinez, Olsen, Sinisalo Defenders: Carlos, Mings, Konsa, Chambers, Digne, Cash, Young. Midfielders: Kamara, Dendoncker, Luiz, Ramsey, McGinn. Forwards: Bailey, Buendia, Traore, Watkins, Duran.

Brighton team news

Brighton will miss Tariq Lamptey (knee), Jeremy Sarmiento (ankle) and Jakub Moder (knee) while Adam Lallana and Solly March are doubtful with thigh injuries.

Exiled goalkeeper Robert Sanchez will be kept out of the squad as usual.

Brighton possible XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Webster, Estupinan; Caicedo, Gross; Mitoma, Mac Allister, Enciso; Ferguson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steele, McGill Defenders: Dunk, Colwill, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Veltman, Webster Midfielders: Mac Allister, Caicedo, Gilmour, Gross, Ayari, Buonanotte, Mitoma Forwards: Welbeck, Enciso, Undav, Ferguson

Head-to-Head Record

In the past five meetings, Aston Villa have won three times while two matches were drawn.

Date Match Competition 08/12/2022 Aston Villa 2-2 Brighton Friendly 13/11/2022 Brighton 1-2 Aston Villa Premier League 26/02/2022 Brighton 0-2 Aston Villa Premier League 20/11/2021 Aston Villa 2-0 Brighton Premier League 14/02/2021 Brighton 0-0 Aston Villa Premier League

