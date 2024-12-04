+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Villa Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Brentford Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa will welcome Brentford to Villa Park for a Premier League contest on Wednesday.

While Unai Emery's men aim to arrest an overall winless run of eight games following last weekend's 3-0 loss at Chelsea, the Bees look to build on a 4-1 win against Leicester City.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Aston Villa vs Brentford kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

The Premier League match between Aston Villa and Brentford will be played at Villa Park in Birmingham, England.

It will kick off at 8:15 pm GMT on Wednesday, December 4, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Brentford Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-4-1-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestBRE
25
R. Olsen
22
I. Maatsen
4
E. Konsa
2
M. Cash
14
P. Torres
8
Y. Tielemans
44
B. Kamara
27
M. Rogers
7
J. McGinn
31
L. Bailey
11
O. Watkins
1
M. Flekken
23
K. Lewis-Potter
22
N. Collins
5
E. Pinnock
4
S. van den Berg
6
C. Noergaard
27
V. Janelt
24
M. Damsgaard
19
B. Mbeumo
7
K. Schade
11
Y. Wissa

  • Unai Emery

  • Thomas Frank

Aston Villa team news

Besides the forced change of bringing in Robin Olsen to replace Emiliano Martinez in goal after the latter sustained a hand injury in the Chelsea defeat, Emery may ring in a couple of tactical changes on Wednesday.

Jhon Duran continues to compete with Ollie Watkins for a start up front, while Jacob Ramsey and Amadou Onana remain sidelined with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively.

Brentford team news

Kevin Schade's hat-trick against Leicester should help the German's case of retaining his spot in attack, although Yoane Wissa will continue to feature at the tip.

Meanwhile, Igor Thiago is likely to be available for selection but would at best make the bench. The likes of Kristoffer Ajer, Gustavo Nunes, Josh Dasilva, Rico Henry and Aaron Hickey are all ruled out through injury.

Midfielder Mathias Jensen has become the latest addition to the treatment room after sustaining a hamstring injury on Saturday. So Vitaly Janelt should start in his stead.

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

BRE

2

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

13

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

