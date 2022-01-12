Aston Villa agree £25m Digne deal as Chelsea decide against transfer move for Everton full-back

Aston Villa have agreed a £25 million ($34m) deal to sign Lucas Digne from Everton, GOAL can confirm.

Digne spent three-and-a-half years on Everton's books after signing from Barcelona in the summer of 2018, featuring in 127 games across all competitions for the Merseyside outfit.

The 28-year-old had been a key player in the squad until a public fallout with head coach Rafael Benitez in December, with Chelsea, who were also initially keen on the Frenchman, deciding against making an official bid.

What are the details?

Digne will undergo a medical with Villa on January 12 after the two clubs agreed a £25m deal.

Chelsea were also interested in the left-back, although they decided against making an offer as they focus their attention on recalling Emerson from his loan spell with Lyon.

Indeed, the Blues have seen a £3.3m bid to end the loan agreement rejected by the Ligue 1 side, who are determined to keep hold of the Italy international.

Article continues below

Digne, meanwhile, could be available to make his debut alongside Barca loanee Philippe Coutinho when Steven Gerrard's side take on Manchester United in the Premier League on January 15.

It is understood Newcastle were also keen on a deal for the France international, although he is now all set to join Villa and compete with Matt Targett for the left-back berth.

Further reading