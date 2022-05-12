Aston Villa have announced the permanent signing of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Coutinho joined the club on loan in January and has impressed in the Premier League following his arrival.

Aston Villa did not disclose the fee paid to Barcelona to keep Coutinho long-term, but Barcelona in a statement said they had received €20 million ($21m/£17m).

What was said about the signing?

“This is a brilliant signing for Aston Villa," said manager Steven Gerrard in a statement to the club's official website. "Phil is a model professional and his impact on the group has been very clear since he joined in January.

“With the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch, he’s also a valuable role model for our younger players who can only benefit from his experience.

“As we look to build towards next season, it is incredible to work at a club that executes its business so decisively and smoothly.”

Details of Coutinho transfer

The deal comes with a 50 per cent sell-on clause, according to Barcelona, who have lost £130 million from the fee they paid Liverpool for the player in 2018.

The bigger picture

Coutinho has enjoyed a revival at Villa Park in recent months, with seven goal involvements in 16 Premier League appearances.

His play has vaulted him back into the Brazil national team conversation ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

While Aston Villa historically have not been a landing spot for high-profile Barcelona players, Coutinho is unique in that he shares a strong relationship with Gerrard and previously performed well in his first Premier League stint.

Knowing Coutinho is still just 29 years old, Aston Villa will hope he has put his injury issues behind him and can extend his form beyond this campaign.

