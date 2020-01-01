Arteta intends to address Arsenal’s defensive issues & implement a winning culture

The Spaniard is aware of the need to build from the back and wants to have everybody pulling in the same direction at Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta intends to address ’s defensive issues, as he seeks to build on solid foundations, with there also a desire on the Spaniard’s part to implement a winning culture at Emirates Stadium.

Problems at the back have continued to hamper the Gunners’ efforts over recent years.

Big money has been spent trying to plug leaks, with the likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and David Luiz brought on board.

Arsenal have also invested in international goalkeeper Bernd Leno and highly-rated Scottish full-back Kieran Tierney.

They remain a work in progress, with more funds likely to be required in future windows, but Arteta is eager to point out that his footballing philosophy is built around a watertight backline.

“Yes, absolutely,” he told Sky Sports.

“If you want to be successful and you want to win every three days, you have to be very consistent in all the defensive work that you do.

“The more clean sheets you get, the easier it is to win football matches.”

Arteta, who is filling the first managerial post of a promising coaching career, is also looking to get everyone at Arsenal pulling in the same direction.

He has offered cause for optimism through the early months of his reign, but wants belief to start surging through the club once more.

“I am a big believer that a culture that is implemented has a big reflection in what happens on the pitch and the success of a football club,” he added.

“If we are not all on the same page and things start to shift a little bit, we are going to have issues.

“We are trying to set very clear expectations of what we need, how our culture needs to be and live together in a better way.”

Certain players are considered to have fallen short of those standards of late, with Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi finding themselves left out of Premier League plans, but Arteta is reluctant to write anybody off

“It’s not about what I want to do, it is what is required at this football club and the standards we have,” he added.

“The minimum you need is that you want to be fighting with the top teams in .”

Arsenal are still chasing European qualification and glory this season, with their next challenge set to be a sizeable one as they prepare to take in a derby date with north London neighbours .