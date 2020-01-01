Arsenal's Tabea Kemme retires due to a long term knee injury

Arsenal midfielder Tabea Kemme has retired after a long term knee injury resulted in her playing only a handful of games for the North London club.

The former German international joined in July 2018 from Turbine Potsdam. The 28-year-old won the UEFA Women’s and the Frauen- before moving to north London. She represented 47 times and was part of the team at the 2016 Olympic Games where they won gold.



Tabea Kemme has been forced to retire at 28 ... but at 18 she was a #UWCL winner with @turbinepotsdam⏪🏆 pic.twitter.com/6kway3YoOA — #UWCL (@UWCL) January 15, 2020

She announced her retirement with a emotional Instagram post saying 'After 14 years of competitive sport, which was very formative for me, a prolonged knee injury means I‘m unable to continue playing top-level football. This chapter has now ended.'