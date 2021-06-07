Arsenal urged to sign Wolves defender Coady as Campbell labels current squad 'soft'

The Gunners legend believes the England international has all the necessary attributes to shore up his old club's suspect defence

Sol Campbell has urged Arsenal to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady while calling Mikel Arteta's current squad "soft".

Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League for the second successive season in 2020-21, with Arteta ultimately unable to build on their FA Cup triumph last term.

The north London outfit were often the masters of their own downfall as basic errors at the back undermined their efforts, and Campbell thinks Coady could be the answer to their problems.

The former Gunners star says that the Wolves centre-back, who has made 113 Premier League appearances for the Molineux club while becoming a full England international, has the mental strength and defensive nous to add a new dimension to Arteta's line-up.

Campbell told Ladbrokes: "There’s a lot of players out there who can fit the Arsenal mould. Conor Coady is a good player; he’s comfortable on the ball, he’s a winner.

"He’s definitely got the kind of mentality Arsenal should be looking at in new players. He’s definitely someone they should look at because he’s so solid, he wants to defend.

"He can pass as well, he’s quick, he’s strong, he’s good in the air. He’s a good all-rounder and he’s got a bit about him.

"He’s at a good club now in Wolves, but he’s actually someone I’d be looking at for Arsenal this summer. He’s got a great attitude as well, and I like that."

Campbell played in one of the most successful Arsenal teams in history between 2001 and 2006, alongside tough teammates such as Patrick Viera, Martin Keown and Jens Lehmann.

The ex-England centre-half was part of a side that won two Premier League titles, the second of which came after an unbeaten season, but he cannot see the same hunger for success within Arteta's ranks.

"When I was at Arsenal we had a team of tough guys. I don't know whether things have softened now," said Campbell. "When I was there we had a team full of tough guys. All great gentlemen, straight-talking.

"There were loads of characters, great banter and with that came a few fights from time to time, but above all that, it was a team full of great personalities; great people.

"We didn't shy away from things at all. Is football like that now? Are Arsenal like that now? I don't think so.

"We were ruthless gentlemen. There is such a thing; you know what's good and what's bad but when it comes to football there's no mucking around. It's as simple as that."

