Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Arsenal will host Nottingham Forest in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Gunners head into this fixture on the back of a shock defeat to PSV in the Europa League. They will be looking to get back to winning ways and protect their advantage on the top of the table. They also dropped two points last week at St. Mary's against Southampton which saw their lead over Manchester City cut to two points. Another slip-up will definitely be a dent in their title ambitions.
Steve Cooper's men got the better of Liverpool at home which should be a major morale booster before taking on the league leaders.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India and how to stream it live online.
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest date & kick-off time
Game:
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Date:
October 9, 2022
Kick-off:
2:00pm BST / 7:00am ET / 7:30pm IST
Venue:
Emirates Stadium, London
Stream:
|fuboTV (start with free trial)
How to watch Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
The fixture can also be watched on UNIVERSO, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO NOW, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish).
You can follow the game live on BBC Radio 5 Live in the UK.
Fans in India can catch the game on the Star Sports Network. It will be available for live streaming as well on Hotstar.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
UNIVERSO, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (Spanish).
|fuboTV
UK
NA
NA
India
Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Hotstar
Arsenal team news and squad
Arsenal have two long-term absentees in Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny. Both of them do not have a potential return date. Oleksandr Zinchenko will also likely be unavailable as he is suffering from a calf problem.
Matt Turner and Marquinhos are uncertain as the former had a problem in his groin and the Brazilian was ill. Gabriel Magalhaes was also seen limping after the defeat to PSV and he is also a doubt.
Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Saliba, Tierney; Xhaka, Partey; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Ramsdale, Hilson.
Defenders
White, Saliba, Holding, Tomiyasu, Tierney Soares.
Midfielders
Odegaard, Vieira, Lokonga, Xhaka, Smith, Partey, Nelson.
Forwards
Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah, Saka.
Nottingham Forest team news and squad
Forest will also miss several players for this fixture. Omar Richards has a calf problem, Jack Colback is suffering from a back injury, Harry Toffolo has a hamstring issue, Moussa Niakhate has trouble in his thighs and Lewis O'Brien is sidelined with an illness.
Jesse Lingard did not have much impact against Liverpool and it remains to be seen whether Cooper hands him another start or he looks to other options.
Nottingham Forest predicted XI: Henderson; Aurier, Cook, McKenna, Williams; Yates, Kouyate, Freuler; Gibbs-White, Awoniyi, Johnson
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Henderson, Hennessey, Smith
Defenders
Worrall, McKenna, Cook, Biancone, Williams, Lodi, Mbe Soh
Midfielders
Yates, Cafu, Lingard, Mangala, Kouyate, Freuler, Gibbs-White
Forwards
Surridge, Johnson, Awoniyi, Dennis, Taylor