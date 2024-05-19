Arsenal vs Everton: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Premier League title race will be decided on the final day, with Arsenal looking to dethrone reigning champions Manchester City when they face Everton at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners' 1-0 victory at Old Trafford last weekend assured they would go the distance, but Manchester City's midweek win over Tottenham means they have a two-point advantage at the top with one game remaining.

Arsenal are now praying for a favour from West Ham, but they must also get the job done against Everton to have any chance of winning their first league title in 20 years.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Everton kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:00 pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Everton will be played at the Emirates on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with kick-off set at 4:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs Everton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, with live streaming available on Sky Go.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The home side will take to the pitch without the services of defender Jurrien Timber as he nurses his way back to full fitness after recovering from a long-term ACL injury sustained on the first day of the season.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Bukayo Saka will be available after he was seen hobbling off the pitch as the 22-year-old collided with the advertising hoardings at Old Trafford last weekend and was forced to leave in the 82nd minute of their game against Manchester United.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Everton team news

The visitors were inches away from emerging unscathed from their win over Sheffield United, but in second-half injury time, unlucky midfielder Andre Gomes received a blow to the face and is now doubtful for the trip to the Emirates.

Aside from that, Toffees manager Sean Dyche will be missing the four known absentees: Jack Harrison, Vitalii Mykolenko, Dele Alli and Nathan Patterson.

Everton possible XI: Pickford; Coleman, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Young; Garner, Onana, Gueye, McNeil; Doucoure; Calvert-Lewin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pickford, Virginia, Lonergan Defenders: Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Godfrey, Keane, Mykolenko, Young Midfielders: Onana, Garner, Gomes, Doucoure, Gueye, Onyango Forwards: Calvert-Lewin, Beto, Chermiti, Danjuma, Harrison, McNeil

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/09/23 Everton 0-1 Arsenal Premier League 02/03/23 Arsenal 4–0 Everton Premier League 04/02/23 Everton 1-0 Arsenal Premier League 17/07/22 Arsenal 2–0 Everton Club Friendly Games 22/05/22 Arsenal 5–1 Everton Premier League

