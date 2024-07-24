Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the friendly match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

The Gunners ended the last season two points behind winners Manchester City and will be looking to mount another title challenge. Up first though is their preparations which is set to kickstart in the United States. This is the first of three friendlies scheduled in the US.

Bournemouth already began their pre-season preparations with a draw against Wrexham. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: July 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3.30 am BST Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.30 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Arsenal TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal announced a 26-man squad for their USA tour on Sunday, with several Euro 2024 and Copa America stars absent; Bukayo Saka, David Raya, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, and William Saliba will not participate in the tour.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz will also miss the Bournemouth match. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined due to injuries.

Arsenal possible XI: Hein; White, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hein, Setford, Nygaard, Rojas Defenders: White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nwaneri, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Gower Forwards: Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah

Bournemouth team news

Andoni Iraola confirmed that USA midfielder Tyler Adams has undergone surgery for a back injury and will miss the start of the new season. Left-back Owen Bevan also will be out for several weeks.

Enes Unal is also injured, while Colombia's Luis Sinisterra and New Zealand's Alex Paulsen are unavailable due to international duties.

AFC Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Hill, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Travers Defenders: Kerkez, Mepham, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Aarons Midfielders: Cook, Brooks, Faivre, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Adams, Billing Forwards: Solanke, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ünal, Jebbison

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 04/05/24 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth Premier League 30/09/23 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal Premier League 04/03/23 Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth Premier League 20/08/22 Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal Premier League 28/01/20 Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal FA Cup 26/12/19 Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth Premier League

