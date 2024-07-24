Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.
The Gunners ended the last season two points behind winners Manchester City and will be looking to mount another title challenge. Up first though is their preparations which is set to kickstart in the United States. This is the first of three friendlies scheduled in the US.
Bournemouth already began their pre-season preparations with a draw against Wrexham. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off time
|Date:
|July 25, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3.30 am BST
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.30 am BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Arsenal TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Arsenal team news
Arsenal announced a 26-man squad for their USA tour on Sunday, with several Euro 2024 and Copa America stars absent; Bukayo Saka, David Raya, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, and William Saliba will not participate in the tour.
Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz will also miss the Bournemouth match. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined due to injuries.
Arsenal possible XI: Hein; White, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hein, Setford, Nygaard, Rojas
|Defenders:
|White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik
|Midfielders:
|Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nwaneri, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Gower
|Forwards:
|Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah
Bournemouth team news
Andoni Iraola confirmed that USA midfielder Tyler Adams has undergone surgery for a back injury and will miss the start of the new season. Left-back Owen Bevan also will be out for several weeks.
Enes Unal is also injured, while Colombia's Luis Sinisterra and New Zealand's Alex Paulsen are unavailable due to international duties.
AFC Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Hill, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neto, Travers
|Defenders:
|Kerkez, Mepham, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Aarons
|Midfielders:
|Cook, Brooks, Faivre, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Adams, Billing
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ünal, Jebbison
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match (Result)
|Competition
|04/05/24
|Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|30/09/23
|Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal
|Premier League
|04/03/23
|Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|20/08/22
|Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
|Premier League
|28/01/20
|Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
|FA Cup
|26/12/19
|Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League