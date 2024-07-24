This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Martin Odegaard Arsenal 2023-24Getty Images
Club Friendlies
team-logo
team-logo
watch on arsenal tv
GOAL

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

Club FriendliesArsenalArsenal vs BournemouthBournemouth

How to watch the friendly match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Bournemouth in a pre-season friendly at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday.

The Gunners ended the last season two points behind winners Manchester City and will be looking to mount another title challenge. Up first though is their preparations which is set to kickstart in the United States. This is the first of three friendlies scheduled in the US.

Bournemouth already began their pre-season preparations with a draw against Wrexham. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date:July 25, 2024
Kick-off time:3.30 am BST
Venue:Dignity Health Sports Park

The match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 3.30 am BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

Arsenal.comWatch here

The match will be shown live on Arsenal TV in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arsenal announced a 26-man squad for their USA tour on Sunday, with several Euro 2024 and Copa America stars absent; Bukayo Saka, David Raya, Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, and William Saliba will not participate in the tour.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz will also miss the Bournemouth match. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are sidelined due to injuries.

Arsenal possible XI: Hein; White, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Vieira, Nketiah, Jesus.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hein, Setford, Nygaard, Rojas
Defenders:White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik
Midfielders:Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Nwaneri, Salah–Eddine Oulad M’Hand, Gower
Forwards:Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah

Bournemouth team news

Andoni Iraola confirmed that USA midfielder Tyler Adams has undergone surgery for a back injury and will miss the start of the new season. Left-back Owen Bevan also will be out for several weeks.

Enes Unal is also injured, while Colombia's Luis Sinisterra and New Zealand's Alex Paulsen are unavailable due to international duties.

AFC Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Smith, Mepham, Hill, Kerkez; Cook, Scott; Semenyo, Billing, Tavernier; Solanke.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neto, Travers
Defenders:Kerkez, Mepham, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Zabarnyi, Aarons
Midfielders:Cook, Brooks, Faivre, Christie, Scott, Tavernier, Adams, Billing
Forwards:Solanke, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ünal, Jebbison

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatch (Result)Competition
04/05/24Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth Premier League
30/09/23Bournemouth 0-4 ArsenalPremier League
04/03/23Arsenal 3-2 BournemouthPremier League
20/08/22Bournemouth 0-3 ArsenalPremier League
28/01/20Bournemouth 1-2 ArsenalFA Cup
26/12/19Arsenal 1-0 BournemouthPremier League

Useful links

Advertisement