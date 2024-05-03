Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bournemouth make the trip to the capital to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in the early Saturday kickoff this weekend.
The Gunners currently sit top of the tree and a point ahead of the defending champions, although they have played an extra game than their title rivals.
Mikel Arteta's side have bounced back well to losses against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, coming away from the north London derby last week with three points, but they can ill afford another slip-up here.
The Cherries, meanwhile, are aiming for a top-half finish after accumulating 48 Premier League points with three games to go, a new club record.
Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, May 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|12:30 pm BST
|Venue:
|Emirates Stadium
The Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Bournemouth will be played at the Emirates on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off set at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.
How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Arsenal team news
Defender Jurrien Timber continues his return from a serious knee injury and there is hope that he will be available here this weekend after playing twice for Arsenal's U21s last week. Aside from that, the Gunners are thought to have a clean bill of health.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ramsdale, Raya, Hein
|Defenders:
|Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares
|Midfielders:
|Rice, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah
Bournemouth team news
Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has already confirmed that Chris Mepham and Ryan Fredericks are out for the rest of the season. Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, Romain Faivre, and Milos Kerkez (suspended) are all out this weekend, although there's a chance USMNT captain Tyler Adams will return to the bench here.
Antoine Semenyo is scheduled for tests on his knee injury, which Iraola said "looks bad" following the victory over Brighton.
AFC Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Smith, Outtara, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Scott; Solanke
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Radu, Travers, Neto
|Defenders:
|Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Fredericks, Smith
|Midfielders:
|Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie
|Forwards:
|Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Sinisterra, Kluivert
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match (Result)
|Competition
|30/09/23
|Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal
|Premier League
|04/03/23
|Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth
|Premier League
|20/08/22
|Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal
|Premier League
|28/01/20
|Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal
|FA Cup
|26/12/19
|Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth
|Premier League