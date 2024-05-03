Arsenal vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth make the trip to the capital to take on Premier League leaders Arsenal in the early Saturday kickoff this weekend.

The Gunners currently sit top of the tree and a point ahead of the defending champions, although they have played an extra game than their title rivals.

Mikel Arteta's side have bounced back well to losses against Aston Villa and Bayern Munich, coming away from the north London derby last week with three points, but they can ill afford another slip-up here.

The Cherries, meanwhile, are aiming for a top-half finish after accumulating 48 Premier League points with three games to go, a new club record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Bournemouth kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Bournemouth will be played at the Emirates on Saturday, May 4, 2024, with kick-off set at 12:30 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Arsenal vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and YouTube after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Defender Jurrien Timber continues his return from a serious knee injury and there is hope that he will be available here this weekend after playing twice for Arsenal's U21s last week. Aside from that, the Gunners are thought to have a clean bill of health.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Jesus

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has already confirmed that Chris Mepham and Ryan Fredericks are out for the rest of the season. Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra, Romain Faivre, and Milos Kerkez (suspended) are all out this weekend, although there's a chance USMNT captain Tyler Adams will return to the bench here.

Antoine Semenyo is scheduled for tests on his knee injury, which Iraola said "looks bad" following the victory over Brighton.

AFC Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Smith, Outtara, Senesi, Kelly; Christie, Cook; Semenyo, Kluivert, Scott; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Kelly, Mepham, Kerkez, Fredericks, Smith Midfielders: Scott, Billing, Cook, Kilkenny, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match (Result) Competition 30/09/23 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal Premier League 04/03/23 Arsenal 3-2 Bournemouth Premier League 20/08/22 Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal Premier League 28/01/20 Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal FA Cup 26/12/19 Arsenal 1-0 Bournemouth Premier League

Useful links