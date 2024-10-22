How to watch today's Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will aim to keep their unbeaten run in the Champions League intact when Mikel Arteta's side welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gunners suffered their first loss of the season as they went down 2-0 against Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend, while the Ukrainian outfit look to build on their back-to-back wins in the domestic circuit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Emirates Stadium

The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Bukayo Saka remains a doubt after missing the weekend domestic tie due to a hamstring issue, while Jurrien Timber will need to be assessed for his muscular problem.

Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are among those who will not take to the pitch, and defender William Saliba's dismissal at the weekend has no implications here.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Rice, Merino; Sterling, Jesus, Trossard.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Neto, Raya Defenders: Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling

Shakhtar Donetsk team news

Midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov will be one of the names to look out for at the Emirates, with Danylo Sikan likely to be preferred over Eguinaldo to feature at the tip of the visitors' attack.

Goalkeeper Tymur Puzankov is available after recovering from an ACL injury, as Miners boss Marino Pusic would have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Riznyk; Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Newerton; Sikan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Riznyk, Bahlay, Kravets, Tvardovskyi, Fesyun, Puzankov Defenders: Franjic, Bondar, Henrique, Azarovi, Tobias, Ghram, Matvienko, Konoplya, Faryna Midfielders: Stepanenko, Kryskiv, Shved, Sudakov, Zubkov, Hlushchenko, Bondarenko, Tsukanov, Nazaryna, Gomes, Kevin, Pedrinho Forwards: Traore, Sikan, Eguinaldo, Newerton

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 3, 2010 Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Arsenal UEFA Champions League October 19, 2010 Arsenal 5-1 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League November 7, 2000 Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Arsenal UEFA Champions League September 20, 2000 Arsenal 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League

