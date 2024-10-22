How to watch today's Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Arsenal will aim to keep their unbeaten run in the Champions League intact when Mikel Arteta's side welcome Shakhtar Donetsk to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.
The Gunners suffered their first loss of the season as they went down 2-0 against Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend, while the Ukrainian outfit look to build on their back-to-back wins in the domestic circuit.
How to watch Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk online - TV channels & live streams
In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.
Arsenal vs Shakhtar Donetsk kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm BST
|Venue:
|Emirates Stadium
The UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.
It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Tuesday, October 22, in the UK.
Team news & squads
Arsenal team news
Bukayo Saka remains a doubt after missing the weekend domestic tie due to a hamstring issue, while Jurrien Timber will need to be assessed for his muscular problem.
Martin Odegaard, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are among those who will not take to the pitch, and defender William Saliba's dismissal at the weekend has no implications here.
Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Havertz, Rice, Merino; Sterling, Jesus, Trossard.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Neto, Raya
|Defenders:
|Saliba, White, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori
|Midfielders:
|Partey, Jorginho, Merino, Havertz, Rice
|Forwards:
|Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Sterling
Shakhtar Donetsk team news
Midfielder Heorhiy Sudakov will be one of the names to look out for at the Emirates, with Danylo Sikan likely to be preferred over Eguinaldo to feature at the tip of the visitors' attack.
Goalkeeper Tymur Puzankov is available after recovering from an ACL injury, as Miners boss Marino Pusic would have a full-strength squad at his disposal.
Shakhtar Donetsk possible XI: Riznyk; Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Henrique; Stepanenko; Zubkov, Bondarenko, Sudakov, Newerton; Sikan.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Riznyk, Bahlay, Kravets, Tvardovskyi, Fesyun, Puzankov
|Defenders:
|Franjic, Bondar, Henrique, Azarovi, Tobias, Ghram, Matvienko, Konoplya, Faryna
|Midfielders:
|Stepanenko, Kryskiv, Shved, Sudakov, Zubkov, Hlushchenko, Bondarenko, Tsukanov, Nazaryna, Gomes, Kevin, Pedrinho
|Forwards:
|Traore, Sikan, Eguinaldo, Newerton
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Arsenal and Shakhtar Donetsk across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|November 3, 2010
|Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 Arsenal
|UEFA Champions League
|October 19, 2010
|Arsenal 5-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
|UEFA Champions League
|November 7, 2000
|Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 Arsenal
|UEFA Champions League
|September 20, 2000
|Arsenal 3-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
|UEFA Champions League