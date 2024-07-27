This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Premier League biggies Arsenal and Manchester United are set to lock horns in a pre-season friendly at the SoFi Stadium on Saturday evening.

While the Gunners build-up toward their league opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on August 17, Erik ten Hag's charges are gearing up for the FA Community clash against arch-rivals Manchester City on August 10.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Manchester United kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 28, 2024
Kick-off time:1 am BST
Venue:SoFi Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be played at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Sunday, July 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK and worldwide, the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Manchester United will be available to watch and stream online live through MUTV and Arsenal.com.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

The likes of Declan Rice, Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, Raya and William Saliba are on a break after being involved in Euro 2024.

Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been left out of the traveling squad due to injuries, but the lot of Martin Odegaard, Ben White, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior and Oleksandr Zinchenko are all available for selection.

Karl Hein is likely to get the nod in goal, while Emile Smith Rowe may be left out as the midfielder could leave the club this summer.

Arsenal possible XI: Hein; White, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Partey, Jorginho, Odegaard; Viera, Jesus, Trossard

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Hein
Defenders:White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik
Midfielders:Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Vieira, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Gower
Forwards:Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah

Manchester United team news

New signing Lenny Yoro could start once again alongside Jonny Evans at the back, with Christian Eriksen, Rasmus Hojlund and Scott McTominay all making their way to the US since participating in Euro 2024.

However, Altay Bayindir, Diogo Dalot, Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho, Kobbie Mainoo, Lisandro Martinez, Facundo Pellistri and Luke Shaw remain on break, with Tyrell Malacia ruled out due to injury.

Joshua Zirkzee may not travel for the tour.

Manchester United possible XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Yoro, Evans, Amass; Casemiro, McTominay, Mount; Amad, Hojlund, Rashford

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Onana, Heaton
Defenders:Maguire, Lindelof, Evans, Ogunneye, Fish, Amass, Wan-Bissaka, Yoro
Midfielders:Casemiro, McTominay, Amad, Gore, Mejbri, Mount, Hannibal, Collyer, Eriksen
Forwards:Rashford, Antony, Sancho, Wheatley, Shoretire, Hojlund

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 12, 2024Manchester United 0-1 ArsenalPremier League
September 3, 2023Arsenal 3-1 Manchester UnitedPremier League
July 22, 2023Arsenal 0-2 (3-5 pen.) Manchester UnitedClub Friendlies
January 22, 2023Arsenal 3-2 Manchester UnitedPremier League
September 4, 2022Manchester United 3-1 ArsenalPremier League

Useful links

