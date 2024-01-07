Arsenal vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Arsenal and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Record 14-time winners Arsenal will open their 2023-24 FA Cup campaign in a third round tie against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday (AEST).

The two sides have displayed contrasting form in the Premier League recently. Mikel Arteta's men suffered defeats against West Ham and Fulham, while Jurgen Klopp's side climbed to the summit following their wins against Burnley and Newcastle United.

Despite recent form, both teams can be expected to put on a scintillating display when they lock horns.

Arsenal vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: January 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm GMT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The FA Cup match between Arsenal and Liverpool will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on January 7 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny will turn up for Japan and Egypt at the Asian Cup and Africa Cup of Nations, respectively.

Jurrien Timber is potentially ruled out for the rest of the season on account of a knee injury, while Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira join Timber among the long-term injury absentees.

And while Bukayo Saka is unlikely to miss the game despite a niggle, Oleksandr Zinchenko remains a doubt with a calf injury.

Arsenal possible XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Liverpool team news

Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah are set to represent the same nations as their Arsenal counterparts at the Asian Cup and AFCON, respectively.

Apart from the long-term absentees in Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic, Ben Doak, Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are also unavailable for the tie, while Joel Matip may miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

After seemingly picking up a hamstring problem in the Newcastle win on Monday night, Dominik Szoboszlai is a major doubt.

Owen Beck, upon a recall from his loan spell at Dundee, could start at left-back. At the same time, youngsters such as Luke Chambers and Kaide Gordon could also make the squad.

Liverpool possible XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Jones, Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Jota, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Beck, Chambers Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Jones, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Gakpo, Jota, Gordon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 23, 2023 Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal Premier League April 9, 2023 Liverpool 2-2 Arsenal Premier League October 9, 2022 Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool Premier League March 16, 2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Premier League January 20, 2022 Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool Carabao Cup

