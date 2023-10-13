Arsenal sent warning over signing £60m-rated Ivan Toney in January with Gunners told they may not be 'ready' to welcome Brentford star

Arsenal has been forewarned by Martin Keown about the possible drawbacks of acquiring Ivan Toney from Brentford in January.

Arsenal looking to sign Toney

Warned by Keown about signing

Claims Toney may be detrimental to game in whole

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brentford man is a target for the Gunners, who are on the hunt for a striker to lead their line. The second half of Toney's eight-month suspension for betting violations continues to keep him off the pitch, but the England international will be eligible to return to competitive action in 2024.

Keown, an Arsenal veteran, claims that Toney can play the position Erling Haaland plays for Manchester City, but it would not be ideal for the Gunners as the Norwegian's sole responsibility is to score a ton of goals and is seldom ever engaged in the game in its entirety.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told talkSPORT [via Metro]: "Once Man City secured the midfield with De Bruyne, Gundogan and Rodri they then went OK let’s bring that striker in. It’s whether or not Arsenal are ready for that. When Jesus is playing striker we often see him back at left-back and all over the pitch. Maybe he has to do that because the team wasn’t strong enough defensively.

"It’s about where the team is but I get it. Ivan Toney is a prolific goalscorer although a lot of them would’ve been penalties. Now they’re looking at Brentford can they deal without him? They realise a huge offer is coming in for him and Arsenal would probably be at the top of the list," he added.

"But it’s about the structure of the team and whether they’re ready for that. He’s going to be an out-and-out striker, he won’t be popping back to be helping out in the way that Jesus does, but I think they could do with a third striker."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With 20 points after eight games, the Gunners have had a strong start to the new campaign, highlighted by their 1-0 victory over defending champions Manchester City last weekend. They now sit second in the league standings behind Tottenham Hotspur, who are on the same number of points but have scored more goals than the Gunners.

WHAT NEXT? Toney will return to action at the turn of the year when his ban ends and he might still play for Brentford before any movement away from the Bees.