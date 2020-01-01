Arsenal star Torreira's agent addresses rumours of Atletico loan being cut short

The Uruguayan is currently taking in a temporary spell at Wanda Metropolitano, but has struggled for regular playing time under Diego Simeone

Lucas Torreira's agent has addressed rumours that the star's loan stay at could be cut short.

When international Thomas Partey completed a £45 million ($61m) move to Emirates Stadium from Atletico on October 5, Arsenal allowed Torreira to head in the opposite direction on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old was initially a big hit in north London following his £26 million (€30m/$34m) switch from in 2018, but he was only used sparingly by Mikel Arteta last season.

The Gunners were happy to sanction Torreira's temporary departure after signing Partey, who plays in the same position just in front of the defence, with the Uruguayan though to be a better fit for Diego Simeone's set-up at Wanda Metropolitano.

Unfortunately, the former Sampdoria talisman has been unable to hold down a regular spot in Atletico's starting XI, with all but two of his nine appearances to date coming from the bench.

Arsenal's fortunes have also taken a turn for the worst since Torreira's exit, with Arteta's side currently sitting 15th in the Premier League standings after losing seven of their opening 12 fixtures.

It is now being suggested that the Gunners will look to bring the midfielder back to the Emirates in January to boost their chances of climbing the table in the second half of the season.

Arteta refused to rule out such a scenario when quizzed on Torreira's situation ahead of Arsenal's midweek clash with , as he told reporters: "[Technical director] Edu has been dealing with that situation, but again, when the market opens and we have the possibility to bring players in and get players out, whatever we have to do, we will discuss it."

However, Pablo Bentancur, who serves as the Gunners loanee's main legal representative, has moved to squash the speculation surrounding his client's future once and for all.

The South American agent insists Torreira remains fully focused on his duties with Atletico, and is just beginning to find his feet in the Spanish top-flight.

"Lucas is calm and happy and has nothing in his mind beyond continuing with Atletico," Betancur told Gianluca Di Marzio.

"He is finishing his process of adaptation [to the team and ]."

Torreira will be back in contention for a place in Simeone's line up when Atletico play host to Elche on Saturday afternoon.