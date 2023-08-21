Persistent and consistent: Arsenal star Bukayo Saka equals Gunners legend Paul Merson's record of playing in 82 straight matches

Bukayo Saka has equaled Gunners legend Paul Merson's record of appearing in 82 consecutive matches.

Saka has played in 82 consecutive games

Same number as Merson

Merson did so between 1995 and 1997

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka was picked to start for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Monday evening, meaning he has now played in 82 consecutive games for the club. If he also starts against Fulham this weekend, he will surpass the club legend, who won the First Division twice with the north London club. The third-placed player is Gael Clichy, who made 78 appearances in succession.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka has been an ever-present starter for Arsenal since their clash with West Bromwich Albion on May 9 2021, where he played as a left-back and provided an assist in a 3-1 win. The game before, on May 5, saw Saka on the bench against Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT? Saka will hope to set the record next weekend, when the Gunners play in another London derby against Fulham.