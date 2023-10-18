'Leah Williamson bought me a karaoke machine!' - Arsenal star Beth Mead explains how gift from Lionesses team-mate helped her get through ACL injury rehab which involved 'learning to walk again'

Beth Mead has revealed a unique way she dealt with her severe knee injury after receiving a gift from Arsenal and England teammate Leah Williamson.

Mead tears ACL

Williamson buys karaoke machine for her

Mead opens up on recovery from injury

WHAT HAPPENED? The 28-year-old has revealed she received a karaoke machine from Williamson, with the squad now keeping it within physio room at the club even after her return from injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Leah bought a karaoke machine for my birthday,” Mead told the Evening Standard.

“I think the day we got it, me and Kim Little were singing a Backstreet Boys number. We have kept it in the physio room since.

Article continues below

“Little wins and enjoying moments with people is what gets you through, and what keeps you motivated to keep going and pushing on after a tough day. If you are having a bad day, these are the moments and the people you need around you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament during a clash against Manchester United last November, which led to her missing out on England's route to the World Cup final this summer.

Speaking on the debilitating injury, Mead added: “My injury came at a horrible time. Personally and physically I have been through a lot in my life recently, so it has been a tough process.

“It’s a tough road, it’s a rollercoaster injury. Basically, you start off learning to walk again. It isn’t always smooth sailing, to say the least, and it is a long mental and physical injury."

Mead has since made her return to the pitch following her injury, after setting up Alessia Russo for the winner against Aston Villa last weekend.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MEAD? Mead and her Arsenal teammates will now travel to bottom of the league Bristol City this weekend, as they look to close the three-point gap on leaders Manchester City.