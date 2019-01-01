‘Arsenal should break the bank for Rodgers’ – Merson mocks Emery as Spaniard struggles to keep job

The ex-Gunners star is finding it difficult to see what the philosophy is at Emirates Stadium as the under-fire coach finds himself on borrowed time

should be “breaking the bank” to get Brendan Rodgers, says Paul Merson, with Unai Emery considered to be on borrowed time heading into a meeting with Leicester which could bring the curtain down on his reign in north London.

Serious questions are being asked of the Spanish tactician at Emirates Stadium.

Having inherited the managerial reins from the legendary Arsene Wenger in the summer of 2018, the man calling the shots for the Gunners is said to have overseen little progress.

Inconsistency, particularly away from home, continues to blight Arsenal’s cause and hinder efforts to force their way back into the Premier League’s top four.

With inspiration proving to be in short supply, Emery is now facing a fight for his future.

Merson believes the axe could be wielded on Saturday, with it imperative that Arsenal take something from a meeting with fellow hopefuls after dropping more valuable points last time out at home to .

“I read somewhere that Unai Emery was pleased with how Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Wolves panned out from a tactical perspective. If letting Wolves have 24 shots on goal was what he wanted, then yes, it went to plan,” Merson told Sky Sports.

“But when you consider that was the most shots Arsenal have faced in a Premier League game since moving to the Emirates, I doubt whether that was his intention. That came after Arsenal conceded 31 shots away at , who are rock bottom of the Premier League. That is some doing.

“Emery is struggling and with a trip to Leicester on Saturday, he will do well to keep hold of his job if that goes against him. The gap is already six points to fourth place and Arsenal are in a situation where they can realistically only afford to lose two more game this season to keep pace with the teams ahead of them.

“And, to make matters worse, the fans are turning, they are booing, making decisions and chanting: 'you don't know what you're doing'. That's not good, especially ahead of the two-week international break, a break in which Emery's position will be under threat if they fall to the Foxes.”

With the tide having turned against Emery on and off the field, Merson believes the man overseeing another renaissance for Leicester should be considered to take over at Arsenal.

He added on the job former and manager Rodgers has done at the King Power Stadium: “Leicester have been outstanding. They have an unbelievable manager. Brendan Rodgers has improved every single player at his disposal.

“He’s getting a tune out of every single player, it’s incredible. If they beat Arsenal on Saturday, they will be in the driving seat for the top four.

“Rodgers has done so well that Leicester have a job on their hands keeping hold of him.

“If I were Arsenal, I’d be breaking the bank to get him, give him a five-year contract and sit back and watch him transform the club.”