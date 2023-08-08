Arsenal seal another signing! David Raya set to join Gunners after deal agreed with Brentford

Goalkeeper David Raya will get his long-awaited move to Arsenal after they agreed terms with Brentford.

Clubs finally come to an agreement

Brentford prepared to lose first-choice 'keeper

Raya joins Rice, Timber and Havertz at Emirates

WHAT HAPPENED? The saga that has gone on all summer looks to have finally come to a close as Arsenal and Brentford finally come to an agreement regarding the goalkeeper, according to Fabrizio Romano. Raya, who has made it clear he wishes to join Mikel Arteta's side and even agreed personal terms with the Gunners, will make the move after his medical, which is set to be booked for some time this week, is completed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Raya will provide ample competition for Aaron Ramsdale, who will likely remain Arsenal's number one goalkeeper for the time being. Arteta suddenly required a backup stopper as talks with Nottingham Forest regarding Matt Turner continue. The Spaniard has been vital for Brentford since their promotion to the top-flight in 2021 but the Bees are in a good position to handle the loss after the acquisition of Mark Flekken earlier in the window.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAYA? Should all go according to plan and if the relevant documents are signed in time, the Spaniard could well be in Arsenal's squad for their Premier League opener against Nottingham Forest on August 12.