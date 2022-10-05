'Edu is on top of it' - Arsenal boss Arteta calm over Saka, Martinelli and Saliba contract talks

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal technical director Edu is ‘on top of it’ in regards to the futures of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba.

All three out of contract in summer 2024

Saka linked with Manchester City

Saliba revealed talks over new deal ongoing

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka, Martinelli and Saliba all have less that two years left on their current contracts at Emirates Stadium and the Gunners are looking to tie all three down to long-term deals.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked by reporters for a latest update on the negotiations, Arteta said: "Obviously we have to plan for the future and we are all working on it. Edu is on top of it, and all the board. We’ll try to do things in the right way, being fair and trying to plan in the best possible way and reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club. When we have something to announce we will do that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have a history of letting star names get down to the final year of their contract, but Arteta is hopeful that will not happen this time around.

"We will try to make sure that the club is always protected," he said. "That the club is always in a good position to move forward and that the players are happy to be at the club."

DID YOU KNOW? Saka, Martinelli and Saliba have started all eight of Arsenal's Premier League games so far this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners return to Europa League action on Thursday night when they host Bodo/Glimt.