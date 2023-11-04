Arsenal told to stay away from ‘struggling’ Ousmane Dembele in January as Gunners legend Emanuel Petit names prime striker target

Arsenal have been advised to refrain from signing Ousmane Dembele in January as Gunners legend Emanuel Petit named a better attacking option.

Arsenal looking to bolster their attack

Petit doesn't want Dembele to be at Emirates

Wants Arteta to look at Ivan Toney

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal player believes that the Paris Saint-Germain forward wouldn't be a suitable addition to the team as he is struggling to live up to the billing at the Parc des Princes. Dembele is yet to find the net despite making 13 appearances for the Parisians since making a summer move from Barcelona.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Dembele is struggling as he's under massive pressure at PSG," he told OLBG. "He wastes chances on many occasions and he's not scoring goals. It's been a difficult start for him, so I can't say Dembele for Arsenal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Instead, Petit endorsed the idea of Arsenal pursuing Ivan Toney, highlighting the English forward's impressive track record with Brentford and the value he could bring to the Gunners.

"I'm a huge fan of Ivan Toney,' he said. "He's done a great job with Brentford ever since they came up from the Championship, and I'm not surprised that they're struggling without him, even if they beat Chelsea at the weekend.

"Brentford are not the same team without Toney and the package he brings - his goals, mentality, and behaviour. Whoever gets Toney in January, if he does leave, will be getting a great bargain. If Arsenal have a chance to sign him, they should go for him."

However, it might be an expensive proposition to lure Toney away from the Gtech Stadium as the Bees remain adamant on their hefty price tag of £80m ($97m).

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will return to action against Newcastle on Saturday evening while Dembele will hope to find his scoring boots when PSG make to trip to Italy to face AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday evening.