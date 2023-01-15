Arsenal men's squad sends message of support to Beth Mead following her mother's death

Following their derby day victory over Tottenham on Sunday, Arsenal paid tribute to fellow Gunner Beth Mead, who lost her mother to ovarian cancer.

The Arsenal women's star announced the tragic news in a tweet on Friday, writing that mother June had lost her "long and brave battle" and had "passed away peacefully".

Mead is currently in rehabilitation following an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in November. In her absence, Arsenal threw away a one-goal advantage against Chelsea late on in Sunday's WSL matchup, with an 89th minute Sam Kerr strike drawing the scores level at 1-1.

Arsenal's men's team had much better fortunes in their London derby, cruising to a comfortable 2-0 victory over North London rivals Tottenham thanks to an own-goal from Spurs 'keeper Hugo Lloris and a fine Martin Odegaard strike.

Amid rapturous post-match celebrations in the away dressing room, the Gunners took a moment to send their support to Mead, in an Instagram post from Rob Holding which read: "What a win! We are all with you Beth Mead. For June."

robholding95

The social media post was one of several tributes that took place up and down the country this weekend, particularly across leagues in the women's game.

Recent Aston Villa acquisition Jordan Nobbs - who spent over 13 years with Arsenal and made 270 appearances for the club - sported an undershirt for their match against Tottenham on Saturday with the words "For June" written on it.

Down in the WSL 2, Sunderland AFC Ladies brought together fans and players before their match against Durham to also pay tribute to June Mead.

The scenes up and down the country demonstrated how the game can come together in times of struggle, as well as the popularity of recent BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner Mead, who is aiming to be back to full fitness in time for this summer's World Cup.