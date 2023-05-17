Are Arsenal the new Man City? Gunners linked with move for soon-to-be free agent Ilkay Gundogan

Arsenal are considering a summer swoop to sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City in another raid on Pep Guardiola's side.

Gundogan's contract expires this summer

Arsenal interested in Germany international

Mikel Arteta has already signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal are, per Sport Bild, considering a deal to sign Gundogan in the summer as they look to strengthen their squad after this season's title challenge. Arteta appears to be planning for next season, with targets clearly starting to appear and an apparent desire to add Gundogan to a growing list of ex-City players in his team. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko joined from the Etihad Stadium last summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan has also been heavily linked with a potential move to Barcelona, although City boss Guardiola has said that he wants to keep working with the 32-year-old. That is little surprise, given that the veteran ace has scored two braces in his last two games.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arsenal have seen City roar ahead in the title race and their challenge looks all but over; Guardiola's side only need three more points to win the title, meaning they will be crowned if they beat Chelsea this weekend, or if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest.

WHAT NEXT FOR GUNDOGAN? He is almost certain to end his City career with a Premier League winner's medal, but first, the club face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. If they win, they will face Inter Milan in the final.