Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari and five others stabbed in Milan shopping centre

Arsenal loanee Pablo Mari, currently at Monza, was one of six people stabbed in a shopping centre in Milan on Thursday.

At leasat six stabbed in Milan

Mari among the six

Awake at hospital

WHAT HAPPENED? The incident which led to the 29-year-old's stabbing occurred at around 5:30pm in Milan's Milanofiori di Assago shopping centre. Despite being injured in the attack, GOAL understands that Mari is awake at Niguarda hospital.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Numerous reports in Italy have claimed that the 46-year-old man who stabbed Mari and the five other people took a knife from the shelves and used it to injure those shopping around him.

WHAT ARSENAL SAID: "I know that Edu (Arsenal's sporting director) is in contact with his relatives, he seems to be doing well," manager Mikel Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

In a statement, Arsenal wrote: "Our thoughts are with Pablo and the other victims of this dreadful incident."

WHAT MONZA SAID: Monza CEO Adriano Galliani added: “Pablo Mari is not in danger as his injuries are not life-threatening. We hope to see him back soon."

AND WHAT'S MORE: An eyewitness told La Repubblica: "We were at the bar and we thought it was a robbery because we saw some boys and a lady running, then we saw more and more people with upset faces and we realised that something serious had happened."