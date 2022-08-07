WATCH: Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares nets stunner on Marseille debut

Gunners fans will be excited to see the 22-year-old off to a great start in France

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares got his Marseille career off to a dream start on Sunday, netting a stunning debut goal against Reims. Tavares is spending the season at the Ligue 1 club following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

He becomes the latest Arsenal player to join Marseille on loan, following in the footsteps of Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba in recent years.

Like the aforementioned pair, Tavares is already beginning to impress in France, scoring a fine goal on his maiden start.

WATCH: Tavares' debut goal for Marseille

After taking a long ball down just outside the far left corner of the 18-yard box, Tavares cut inside explosively, bursting past two opposition players.

He then unleashed an arrowing, low strike into the bottom corner with his weaker right foot that gave Reims goalkeeper Patrick Pentz no chance to make a save.