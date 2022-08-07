WATCH: Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares nets stunner on Marseille debut

Arsenal loanee Nuno Tavares got his Marseille career off to a dream start on Sunday, netting a stunning debut goal against Reims. Tavares is spending the season at the Ligue 1 club following the arrival of Oleksandr Zinchenko at the Emirates Stadium this summer.
He becomes the latest Arsenal player to join Marseille on loan, following in the footsteps of Matteo Guendouzi and William Saliba in recent years.
Like the aforementioned pair, Tavares is already beginning to impress in France, scoring a fine goal on his maiden start.
WATCH: Tavares' debut goal for Marseille
After taking a long ball down just outside the far left corner of the 18-yard box, Tavares cut inside explosively, bursting past two opposition players.
He then unleashed an arrowing, low strike into the bottom corner with his weaker right foot that gave Reims goalkeeper Patrick Pentz no chance to make a save.
Nuno Tavares has scored on his Ligue 1 debut for Marseille ⚽️— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 7, 2022
It's a superb strike from the Arsenal loanee 💥 pic.twitter.com/WpB9PrPvbf
¡GOOOL DE MARSELLA!— beIN SPORTS Español (@ESbeINSPORTS) August 7, 2022
Nuno Tavares pone el 2-0 para los locales
🍿Vive el Marsella vs. Reims en vivo por beIN SPORTS Ñ#Ligue1 🇫🇷#OMSDR pic.twitter.com/YrJc2G4UXR
What has Mikel Arteta said about Nuno Tavares' loan departure?
"It’s announced it’s official and for Nuno’s development I think it’s going to be really important," Arteta explained at the end of last month.
"Obviously we have recruited Oleks in that position and we have Kieran as well which is two really really good and strong players in that position.
"We believe Nuno’s best solution was to do that."