Should Arsenal line up Ivan Toney transfer? Paul Merson explains why Brentford striker would be perfect fit alongside Gabriel Jesus

Brentford striker Ivan Toney “can do a Harry Kane job” for Arsenal and would be a shrewd summer signing, says Gunners legend Paul Merson.

WHAT HAPPENED? The north London outfit moved to add another proven No.9 to their ranks when acquiring Brazil international Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City in the summer of 2022. He has registered nine goals for the Premier League title hopefuls, with Eddie Nketiah filling in during injury-enforced absences, but there has been talk of Mikel Arteta bringing in more firepower during the next transfer window. Merson thinks England international Toney – who has hit 20 Premier League goals this season – could be a perfect addition as questions are asked of his future at Brentford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Former Arsenal star Merson has told Sky Sports of a potential raid for Toney: “I don’t see too much difference between him and Jesus, I don’t, but if I was Arsenal, I would take him. I would take him. He suits Arsenal down to the ground. Sometimes you cannot go long with Jesus, but you can go long with Toney. He is good in the air. He has got a very good brain, Toney. He can see a picture. He is not Harry Kane, but he can do a Harry Kane job where he can come off the centre-halves and he can pass through and he can find a pass and he is tidy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have tended to favour a system with just one central striker during the reign of Arteta, meaning that Toney would be a good fit for the tactical approach at Emirates Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Toney’s price tag could prove to be a sticking point, though, as the 27-year-old frontman was said to be valued at around £40 million ($50m) last summer and has seen his stock continue to soar since then – while he is also tied to a contract in west London through to 2025.