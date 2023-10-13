Arsenal's transfer dilemma! Gunners must make 'big sale' before they can sign £60m-rated Ivan Toney from Brentford

Arsenal would reportedly need to make a 'big sale' before they can sign £60 million ($73m) rated Ivan Toney from Brentford.

Arsenal target Toney for January

Might cost them £60m

Need to sell players to balance books

WHAT HAPPENED? Mikel Arteta wants more firepower in attack and has zeroed in on the English goalscorer, who is currently banned from competitive action until January 16 for breaching the FA's betting rules.

According to the Mirror, although Toney is set to be out of contract next summer, Brentford will command at least £60m for his services in January. Arsenal might have the resources to pull off the deal but must sell players ahead of June 30 to comply with FFP (Financial Fair Play) regulations.

It has been reported that Newcastle United want Emile Smith Rowe and the Gunners have put a £50m ($62m) price tag on him. Moreover, the likes of Eddie Nketiah, and Reiss Nelson could also be put up for sale to raise funds.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arteta has also reportedly demanded a top-quality winger to cover for Bukayo Saka. However, they might be forced to look at loan options as their primary target, Pedro Neto, would command a significant fee. Moreover, it is unlikely that Wolves would part ways with him in January.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will return to action on October 21 against Chelsea in the Premier League.