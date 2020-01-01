Nketiah set to serve three-game suspension after Arsenal fail in appeal against red card from Leicester match

The Gunners striker has been punished for a mistimed challenge on Leicester's James Justin at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday

have failed in their appeal against Eddie Nketiah's red card versus Leicester, meaning he will now serve a three-game suspension.

Nketiah endured a night to forget as the Gunners were held to a 1-1 draw by the Foxes at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The 21-year-old was introduced to the action as a second-half substitute, but only lasted four minutes on the pitch before being given his marching orders by match official Chris Kavanagh.

The Arsenal striker was initially shown a yellow card for his high challenge on Leicester defender James Justin, but Kavanagh pulled out a red after consulting VAR.

The Gunners attempted to get the decision overturned on the grounds of wrongful dismissal, but the FA have now officially upheld Nketiah's three-match ban.

He will now miss upcoming Premier League fixtures against and , while also sitting out the semi-final clash against on July 18.

Nketiah has been a bright spark in Mikel Arteta's squad since returning to the Emirates in January following a frustrating loan spell at Leeds.

The U21 international has hit four goals in his last 13 appearances, the latest of which came during a 2-0 victory away at last month.

He has proved himself as a more than capable backup forward behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyeng and Alexandre Lacazette this year, but Arsenal will have to cope without him as they head into the final weeks of the season.

Arteta questioned the use of video technology in the wake of Nketiah's dismissal against Leicester, telling Sky Sports post-match: "I don't understand the rules. I never see a referee check any of the images."

Arsenal legend Ian Wright, meanwhile, expressed his belief that although the young striker's mistimed tackle was "purely accidental", the laws of the game dictated that he had to be sent off.

"He can say whatever he likes about the sending off, it was a sending off - no matter what he says about his age and stuff," said the Gunners legend.

Arteta's men are sitting eighth in the Premier League standings after their latest setback, nine points adrift of the top four with only four matches left to play.