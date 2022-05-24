Arsenal eye Osimhen transfer as they continue Gabriel Jesus talks

Arsenal have held talks over a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as they continue their attempts to land Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

The Gunners are looking to shake off the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League by revamping their squad this summer, adding the type of player Mike Arteta feels will take his squad to the next level.

And improving their attacking options is top of the agenda, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract this summer.

What's the latest with the Osimhen to Arsenal talks?

The Napoli striker is a player high up on Arsenal’s target list this summer.

GOAL has learnt that Osimhen’s agent flew into London last week for a meeting with Arsenal’s technical director Edu to discuss a potential transfer.

Arsenal are aware, however, that it will be very difficult to convince Napoli to part ways with their star striker.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is known as an extremely tough negotiator and would want to receive far more than the £68 million ($85m) transfer fee that he paid Lille to sign the 23-year-old in 2020.

And the fact Napoli have qualified for next season’s Champions League will make it even more difficult to prise Osimhen away from the Serie A club.

What's the latest with the Jesus transfer talks?

Arsenal have been in talks with Jesus’ representatives for weeks as they look to strike an early deal for the Brazilian this summer.

The 25-year-old’s representatives are now in England to hold talks with Manchester City as they look to resolve his future as quickly as possible.

Jesus has just one year left on his contract with the Premier League champions and is aware he will fall further down the pecking order at Etihad Stadium next season due to the arrival of Erling Haaland.

The City forward, who scored 13 goals last season, would be open to a move to Arsenal, even though they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal have yet to table an opening bid for Jesus and are waiting for the conclusion of his talks with the City hierarchy before making their first move.

Who else are Arsenal looking at?

Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues to have admirers at Arsenal, despite his injury-hit season with Everton.

Tammy Abraham is another player the Gunners are looking at, but they are aware it will take a big bid to tempt Roma into doing business for a player they only signed last season.

Sources have also told GOAL that Arsenal are keeping an eye on Everton forward Richarlison’s situation and have sounded out his representatives in recent weeks.

One forward who will definitely arrive this summer is Brazilian teenager Marquinhos, who flew into London last week to undergo a medical ahead of his £3m move from Sao Paulo.

