Arsenal end 29-game winless run away to Premier League 'big six' after Aubameyang penalty sees off Man Utd

You have to go all the way back to 2015 for their last win on the road at one of the division's leading sides

have finally ended their long wait for a win at one of the other Premier League ‘big six’ sides, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s goal against enough to break a duck that stretches back five years and 29 games.

Aubameyang sent David de Gea the wrong way from the penalty spot on 69 minutes to decide a game of few chances at Old Trafford after Paul Pogba had tripped Hector Bellerin in the area.

Not only did it earn the Gunners a vital three points, but it also ended their unwanted record in away games against United, , , and .

More teams

You have to go all the way back to 2015 for their last win on the road at one of those sides, with goals from Santi Cazorla and Olivier Giroud sealing a 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

They have drawn 10 and lost 19 of their encounters with those sides since.

1 - Arsenal have won away at a “big six” side in the Premier League for the first time since a 2-0 win against Manchester City in January 2015, ending their 29-game winless run (D10 L19). Dawn. pic.twitter.com/8aB8G0il4G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 1, 2020

It was also their first victory at Old Trafford for 14 years, since Emmanuel Adebayor scored the winner in a 1-0 success in September 2006.

The victory moves Arsenal up to eighth in the Premier League, four points behind leaders Liverpool in what is becoming an increasingly congested top half of the table. It also ended a run of successive league defeats after 1-0 losses at home to Leicester and away at Manchester City in recent weeks.

Article continues below

There was also a little piece of history for Aubameyang, who became the first Gunners player to score a penalty for the club at Old Trafford in the Premier League. Previous spot kicks from Robin van Persie in 2011 and Gilberto Silva in 2006 were both missed.

It was another miserable afternoon for Manchester United, though, with the Red Devils languishing down in 15th after a third defeat from their opening six league matches of the season.

Next up for Mikel Arteta’s side is a home clash with Norwegian side Molde in the on Thursday. They then return to Premier League action with a clash against at the Emirates Stadium next Sunday.