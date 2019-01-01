Arsenal dealt blow as Barca loanee Suarez confirms his season is over

The Spanish midfielder has revealed that he will miss the remainder of the 2018-19 campaign, putting an end to his loan spell at the Emirates

loanee Denis Suarez has expressed his gratitude to and his anger that his loan spell has been cut short by a groin injury that has ended his season.

Suarez joined the Gunners from Catalonia in January but has made only four appearances for the London club.

Suarez took to Twitter on Monday to confirm that an injury he suffered in the against BATE Borisov means he has had to call an end to his season.

“I want you all to know that I will not be able to play again this season,” Suarez said.

“Some issues with my groin have made things tough since the game against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in February and now they have forced me to stop training altogether.

“After various medical consultations the conclusion has been reached that I cannot keep on pushing it and I have started a period of treatment that cannot be done alongside competitive football.

“I am sorry that all of the effort and sacrifice made to come to Arsenal hasn’t come to fruition as hoped and you can’t even imagine how angry I am about it, but health comes first.

“I want to give my thanks again to such a big club for trusting in me although things haven’t gone as we pictured they would.

“I am stepping aside but I am grateful for the messages of care and support that you all have sent to me every day.

“This will be where I take my strength from in order to return stronger than ever and even more determined.”

Suarez agreed to join Arsenal in an attempt to rekindle the relationship he had with manager Unai Emery.

The two men worked together at where the 25-year-old spent a season on loan while Emery was the head coach.

“I think he made me a football player,” Suarez said in February.

“When I joined Sevilla I was a prospect. I was coming off the back of a great season in the second division with Barcelona B, but it was a big step up to the elite level. He really helped me.”

Suarez’s injury will add complication to an already cloudy future, with him out of favour at Camp Nou where he is under contract until 2020.