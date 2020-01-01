Arsenal close academy after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

The facility will undergo a deep clean on Thursday, after which the club will assess the situation

have confirmed that the club has closed its Hale End Academy after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19.

The club said that the positive result arrived at 5pm on Wednesday and the person immediately left to self-isolate, with six other staff also moving into quarantine.

The academy will be closed on Thursday for a deep cleaning, after which the club said they would review their options.

"We can confirm that a member of staff from our Hale End Academy has tested positive for Covid-19," Arsenal said in a statement. "The positive test result arrived at 5pm today and the member of staff immediately left the site to self-isolate. As a consequence, six other members of staff are now self-isolating and we have initiated track and trace for the entire site.

"We are working through our CCTV and attendance records on site in order to continue the track and trace process.

"Our Hale End Academy will now be closed on Thursday 8 October for deep cleaning. After Thursday, we will review our coaching plans at Hale End accordingly and will keep all staff, parents and young players fully informed.

"The health and safety of everyone on all our sites is our paramount concern. No members of our men's or women's first team squads have been affected."

The Hale End Academy is the facility for the club's nine to 16-year-olds, and is seperate from Arsenal’s senior base at London Colney.

The news came on the same day that Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney was forced into a 14-day period of self-isolation after coming into contact with midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Tierney, who looks set to miss Scotland's three upcoming matches as well as Arsenal's Premier League match at on October 17, has expressed his frustration at his circumstance, saying he has followed social-distancing guidelines.

"I'm so disappointed and frustrated to be in this situation," Tierney said in a statement released by Arsenal.

"I have adhered to all regulations and made sure I was socially distancing from my team-mates in the hotel. I've also tested negative. I know Arsenal and the SFA [Scottish Football Association] are now in discussions with the Scottish authorities to gain a further understanding."