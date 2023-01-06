Arsenal warned €100m Antony is ‘benchmark’ for Mudryk as Shakhtar Donetsk transfer saga drags on

Arsenal have been informed that Antony’s €100 million (£88m/$105m) price tag at Manchester United is now the “benchmark” in any Mykhailo Mudryk deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils moved to lure a Brazil international winger away from Ajax in the summer, with the Ukrainian forward now being heavily linked with a move to join Antony in England as the clamour for his signature intensifies. Arsenal have been leading that chase, but they are yet to meet Shakhtar Donetsk’s demands for highly-rated 22-year-old Mudryk and are being made aware that they will need to dig deep in order to get a January transfer over the line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Shakhtar director Carlo Nicolini reiterated to CalcioNapoli24 that Mudryk's fee will have to be substantial: “Given that we have no need for transfers, we said in due time that we evaluate the player stronger than some other profiles, such as Antony. This is the benchmark.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nicolini added on speculation suggesting that Serie A leaders Napoli could join Arsenal in the hunt for Mudryk: “The problem is that Italian clubs don’t take advantage of opportunities, like Milan with Enzo Fernandez, who is now worth over 100 million. When you arrive in time on a player you have to sink the shot, otherwise the prices change.”

WHAT NEXT? Mudryk has attracted admiring glances from across Europe this season after registering 10 goals and nine assists for Shahktar, with the talented youngster seemingly open to the idea of taking on a new challenge at this stage of his career as he continues to like a number of social media posts speculating on his future.