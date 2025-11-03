How to watch Arizona vs Florida NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A brand new college hoops season tips off Monday, and Arizona jumps right into the deep end. The Wildcats open their campaign in Las Vegas against the reigning national champions, the Florida Gators.

Arizona breezed through exhibitions against Saint Mary’s and Embry-Riddle, but this matchup is a different animal. The Wildcats will get an early look at where they stand, surrounded by what should be a loud, pro-Arizona crowd. One game won’t define the entire season, yet it will offer a strong measuring stick for a team with high expectations.

Florida arrives with the confidence of a title run still fresh. Last March, the Gators carved their way through the bracket behind the breakout brilliance of Walter Clayton Jr., who poured in 34 points in the Final Four against Auburn. Florida then edged Houston 65-63 to secure the championship.

Arizona vs Florida: Date and tip-off time

The Wildcats will face off against the Gators in an exciting college basketball game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET or 4:00 pm PT Venue T-Mobile Arena Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Arizona vs Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Wildcats and the Gators live on TNT nationally. Streaming options are available on DirecTV.

Arizona vs Florida team news & key performers

Arizona Wildcats team news

Arizona enters this season with a refreshed identity. Tommy Lloyd had to refuel the roster after the departures of Caleb Love and several key contributors. The talent pipeline did its job. A wave of highly touted freshmen and overseas additions steps into the spotlight.

Both Brayden Burries and Koa Peat were widely viewed as Top 15 recruits. They arrive ready to be foundational pieces from day one. The Wildcats also benefit from the return of Jaden Bradley, now a senior expected to steady the offense and set the tone as a playmaker. Tobe Awaka is back as one of the most rugged rebounders in the country. Anthony Dell’Orso returns as well, looking to build on the flashes he showed last year.

Expectations have not dipped in Tucson. Arizona opens at No. 13 in the AP Poll and sits at No. 15 in KenPom. The general outlook remains the same. The Wildcats project as a Top 25 team capable of producing another dynamic offense and a defense that can hold its own. The question now is how quickly this new talent blends together in their second run through the Big 12.

Florida Gators team news

Florida enters this season with a brand new look in the backcourt. The trio of Walter Clayton Jr., Will Richard, and Alijah Martin powered the Gators through their title run, and all three heard their names called on draft night. The guard room was wiped clean.

Head coach Todd Golden worked the portal to rebuild it. Boogie Fland arrives from Arkansas. He flashed scoring pop as a freshman but dealt with inconsistency and nagging injuries. Xaivian Lee joins from Princeton after standing out as one of the Ivy League’s best creators and most reliable scoring threats.

The difference this time is that Florida still has its foundation up front. Alex Condon, Rueben Chinyelo, and Thomas Haugh return to anchor the interior. Condon delivered 12 points, seven boards, and four steals in the national title win. He averaged a shade above 10 points and seven rebounds across the season, giving Florida a steady interior presence.

The Gators open at No. 3 in the AP Poll. Arizona checks in at No. 13. It is a trial by fire for the Wildcats front line. Freshman Koa Peat steps into the spotlight. Tobe Awaka remains one of the toughest rebounders in the country.