Argentina Women vs USWNT: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup match between Argentina Women and USWNT, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) know they can secure their spot in the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup quarterfinals with a win against Argentine Women at Dignity Health Sports Park on Friday night.

The USWNT opened the Olympic year with an emphatic 5-0 victory over the Dominican Republic in their group A opener at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

They will now look to get the job done and clinch promotion to the next round when they square off against Argentina, who were held to a goalless draw against Mexico in their tournament opener and currently sit in second place in Group A.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina Women vs USWNT kick-off time

Date: Saturday, February 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 am GMT Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The Concacaf Women's Gold Cup encounter between Argentina Women and USWNT will be played on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, USA.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm GMT for fans in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Argentina Women vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch and stream on ESPN+ in the US.

How to watch with a VPN

Team news & squads

Argentina Women team news

One of four South American participants in the inaugural Concacaf W Gold Cup, Argentina were invited to participate in this competition after finishing third at the 2022 CONMEBOL Copa America Femenina.

The team has made significant strides in recent years, establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in women's football. Captained by Dalila Ippolito, they will be chomping at the bit to secure a statement victory against a far superior USWNT side.

Orlando Pride star Mariana Larroquette led the Argentina attack against Mexico and could keep her starting place here, with goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros certain of a spot at the other end of the pitch after a stellar display in her side's tournament opener.

Argentina Women predicted XI: Oliveros; Cometti, Braun, Roggerone; Cruz, Stabile, Falfan, Nunez; Palomar, Larroquette, Nicosia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Correa, Oliveros Defenders: Adriana Sachs, Eliana Stabile, Julieta Cruz, Aldana Cometti, Sophia Braun, Celeste Dos Santos, Catalina Roggerone Midfielders: Preininger, Nuñez, Falfan, Ippolito, Mayorga, Maricel Pereyra, Camila Gomez Ares Forwards: Palomar, Rodriguez, Benitez, Larroquette, Singarella, Nicosia

USWNT team news

The Stars and Stripes got off to a quick start against the Dominican Republic, as four different players scored for the USA in the 5-0 win as the Americans rose to the top of Group A following in the aftermath of matchday one.

Interim head coach Twila Kilgore named the 23-player squad for the Concacaf W Gold Cup on February 7, but two changes have since been made as centre-back Alana Cook was forced to withdraw due to a knee issue picked up during NWSL preseason and was replaced by veteran defender Becky Sauerbrunn.

Forward Mia Fishel tore her ACL during training ahead of their Gold Cup opener and was also forced to withdraw from the roster. She was replaced by veteran forward Alex Morgan, who scored a spot-kick after coming from the bench against the Dominican Republic.

USWNT predicted XI: Naeher; Fox, Nighswonger, Girma, Dunn; Horan, Sonnett, Lavelle; Rodman, Smith, Morgan

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Murphy, Naeher Defenders: Dahlkemper, Dunn, Davidson, Fox, Girma, Krueger, Nighswonger, Sauerbrunn Midfielders: Albert, Coffey, Horan, Lavelle, Moultrie, Sonnett Forwards: Fishel, Purce, Rodman, Shaw, Smith, Williams

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/21 USWNT 6-0 Argentina SheBelieves Cup 19/12/14 USWNT 7-0 Argentina Int. Friendly Games, Women

