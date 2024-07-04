Argentina vs Ecuador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa America match between Argentina and Ecuador, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Copa America holders and reigning world champions Argentina will look to punch their ticket in the last four without any fuss when they face Ecuador at NRG Stadium in Houston on Thursday.

La Seleccion's defence of their Copa America crown has gone flawlessly so far. The world champions won all three of their group matches against Canada, Chile and Peru without conceding a goal and should sweep past a limited Ecuador outfit next.

Ecuador secured their place in the quarter-finals with a creditable 0-0 draw with Mexico, after earlier beating Jamaica, and while they have demonstrated that they can put up some fight, they may not be able to handle the quality of Lionel Messi & Co.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Ecuador kick-off time

Date: Friday, July 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:00 am BST Venue: NRG Stadium

The Copa America match between Argentina and Ecuador will be played at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 2:00 am BST on Friday, July 5, 2024, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Argentina vs Ecuador online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America match between Argentina and Ecuador will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Argentine captain Lionel Messi missed the final group game as a precaution amid a reported minor hamstring problem, but the Inter Miami superstar has trained without any problems since and should be ready to start from the outset against Ecuador.

Alexis MacAllister, Julian Alvarez, and Rodrigo De Paul were among those rested against Peru last time out, and all three are set to return as manager Lionel Scaloni reverts to his strongest XI.

Inter Milan hitman Lautaro Martinez is making a strong case to be the Albiceleste's leading striker, having scored for a fourth match running, as his brace propelled Argentina to a victory over Peru.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Rulli, E. Martinez Defenders: Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Carboni, Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez

Ecuador team news

Ecuador are set to remain unchanged from the side that took the field in the 0-0 draw against Mexico, meaning Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo will start in the middle of the park alongside Atletico Mineiro's Alan Franco.

Ecuador's all-time record goalscorer, former Everton and West Ham forward Enner Valencia will start up top as he looks to add to his impressive haul of 41 international goals.

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, M. Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Galíndez, Domínguez, Ramírez Defenders: Hincapié, Pacho, Torres, Ordóñez, Micolta, Porozo, Loor, Hurtado, Preciado Midfielders: Gruezo, Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Ortiz, Paez, Sarmiento, Yeboah, Mena, Minda, Corozo Forwards: Valencia, Rodríguez, Caicedo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/06/24 Argentina 1-0 Ecuador International Friendly 08/09/23 Argentina 1-1 Ecuador World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 30/03/22 Ecuador 1-1 Argentina Copa América 04/07/21 Argentina 3-0 Ecuador World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 09/10/20 Argentina 1-0 Ecuador World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL

Useful links