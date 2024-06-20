Argentina vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa America 2024 opener

How to watch the Copa America 2024 opener between Argentina and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Likely to be Lionel Messi's last international escapade with Argentina, La Albiceleste will begin their Copa America title defence in the tournament opener against Canada at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday.

The game will also mark Canada's debut appearance at the Copas, as six nations from the CONCACAF have qualified for the tournament this year where Les Rogues defeated Trinidad and Tobago in the play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs Canada kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 am BST Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The Copa America 2024 opener between Argentina and Canada will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

It will kick off at 1 am BST on Friday, June 21, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Argentina vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Copa America 2024 opener between Argentina and Canada will be available to watch and stream online live through Premier Sports 1.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

The likes of Valentin Barco, Leonardo Balerdi and Angel Correa did not make the cut in Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni's final squad.

Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero will be paired at centre-back, while Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul are all in contention to start in the middle.

Messi should be involved in attack.

Argentina possible XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Acuna; Mac Allister, Paredes, De Paul; Messi, Gonzalez, Alvarez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Rulli, E. Martinez Defenders: Martinez Quarta, Tagliafico, Montiel, Pezzella, Acuna, Romero, Otamendi, Li. Martinez, Molina Midfielders: Paredes, De Paul, Palacios, Lo Celso, Rodriguez, Mac Allister, Carboni, Fernandez Forwards: Alvarez, Messi, Di Maria, Gonzalez, Garnacho, La. Martinez

Canada team news

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies will be the left-back, as Alistair Johnston, Moise Bombito and Derek Cornelius are set to complete the back four.

Stephen Eustaquio will captain the side from midfield, alongside Ismael Kone.

Lille forward Jonathan David and Mallorca's Cyle Larin will lead the attack.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar; David, Larin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Johnston, De Fougerolles, Miller, Waterman, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies, Laryea, Ahmed, Hiebert Midfielders: Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, David, Bair, Russell-Rowe, Shaffelburg, Buchanan, Millar, Oluwaseyi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Argentina and Canada across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 24, 2010 Argentina 5-0 Canada International Friendly October 7, 1975 Canada 0-2 Argentina Pan American Games August 7, 1971 Argentina 2-0 Canada Pan American Games

Useful links