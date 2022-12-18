Argentina 'Muchachos' chant: Lyrics & meaning of Lionel Messi's favourite World Cup song

Everything you need to know about the Argentine World Cup anthem

If you tuned in to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, you will no doubt have caught the jubilant scenes after Argentina games, when Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez and the entire squad sung along with their fans.

'The land of Diego and Lionel' or 'Muchachos' became the Albiceleste's anthem heading into the tournament and will no doubt echo through the ages as the South American giants bid to establish dominance on the global stage.

GOAL brings you the lyrics and meaning behind the popular Argentina football song.

'Muchachos' / 'Land of Diego & Lionel' song lyrics

You can see the lyrics to the song in Spanish below, with an English translation.

Lyrics in Spanish

En Argentina nací, tierra de Diego y Lionel

de los pibes de Malvinas que jamás olvidaré

No te lo puedo explicar

porque no vas a entender

las finales que perdimos, cuantos años las lloré

Pero eso se terminó, porqué en el Maracaná

la final con los brazucas la volvió a ganar Papá

Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar

Quiero ganar la tercera, quiero ser campeón mundial

Y al Diego, desde el cielo lo podemos ver

con Don Diego y con La Tota, alentándolo a Lionel

Lyrics in English

I was born in Argentina, land of Diego and Lionel,

Of the kids from Malvinas, which I will never forget.

I can't explain it to you,

Because you won't understand,

The finals we lost, how many years I cried for them.

But that's over, because in the Maracana,

The final with the 'Brazucas', Daddy beat them again.

Guys, now we're excited again,

I want to win the third, I want to be world champion,

And Diego, in heaven we can see him,

With Don Diego and La Tota,

Encouraging Lionel!

You can listen to the song here!

What is Argentina's 'Muchachos' football song about?

The song is one of hope that Argentina, with the help of Lionel Messi, can end the country's 36-year wait for World Cup glory.

Diego Maradona, who inspired Argentina to a world title in 1986 and passed away in 2020, is referenced in the lyrics, as is the Albiceleste's victory over Brazil (The 'Brazucas') in the 2021 Copa America final.

The triumph of 'Daddy' Argentina over Brazil has given the fans renewed enthusiasm about the possibility of winning the World Cup for the third time in their history.