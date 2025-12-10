Arab Cup 2025 semi-final tickets: Dates, teams, prices & more

The FIFA Arab Cup 2025 has delivered non-stop excitement, and now the intensity reaches its peak as the competition moves into the semi-finals. Only four teams remain, each having pushed through tight group battles and knockout drama to stay in the race for the title.

With the semi-finals kicking off on December 15, the final stretch of the tournament promises high-stakes football, major storylines, and matchups worthy of the spotlight. Every game from here on out is a battle for a place in the Arab Cup final, and the atmosphere couldn’t be more electric.

Don’t miss your chance to witness unmatched regional football action, and let GOAL break down everything you need to know about getting your semi-final tickets.

What teams are qualified for the Arab Cup semi-final?

Eight of the region's strongest teams are set to compete in the quarter-finals, with winners advancing to the semi-finals of the Arab Cup 2025.

Eight of the region’s strongest teams, like Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Algeria, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, and Morocco, are set to go head-to-head in decisive knockout clashes.

Each nation aims to secure one of the coveted semi-final spots, through the finals, and continue its push toward ultimately lifting the Arab Cup 2025 trophy.

When are the Arab Cup semi-final?

Date Match location Tickets 15 December 2025, 18:30 W26 vs. W28 Al-Rayyan, Khalifa International Stadium Tickets 15 Decemebr 2025, 21:30 W25 vs. W27 Al Khor, Al Bayt Stadium Tickets

How to buy FIFA Arab Cup semi-final tickets?

Semi-final tickets for the Arab Cup 2025 are available across multiple price categories, making it easy for fans to choose an option that suits their budget. General admission starts at QAR 100 for Category 1, QAR 80 for Category 2, and QAR 40 for Category 3 and accessible tickets. As demand increases heading into the final stages, official ticket portals may sell out quickly.

In that case, trusted resale platforms like StubHub can offer verified alternatives, often listing seats at competitive prices depending on availability.

Can I rely on resale markets for the Arab Cup 2025 semi-final tickets?

Resale platforms can be a dependable solution for fans looking to secure semi-final tickets once official allocations sell out.

Many reputable marketplaces, such as StubHub, offer verified listings backed by buyer guarantees, ensuring that tickets are authentic and valid for entry.

To stay safe when purchasing, it’s recommended to compare prices across trusted sites, review the guarantees offered, and check seller ratings when available. Because semi-final fixtures are among the most in-demand matches of the tournament, ticket availability can fluctuate quickly, so acting early can help secure better prices and seat options.

Additionally, since most tickets in Qatar are issued digitally, make sure you have the required apps and account details set up in advance to ensure smooth access on matchday.

Where will the Arab Cup 2025 semi-finals be played?

The semi-final matches will be hosted across two of Qatar’s premier football venues, each designed to deliver an exceptional fan experience:

Khalifa International Stadium (Al Rayyan) – 45,857

A modern, World Cup–grade stadium known for its advanced facilities, efficient crowd management, and electric matchday atmosphere.

Al Bayt Stadium (Al Khor) – 68,895

Another state-of-the-art venue that played a key role during major international tournaments, offering excellent accessibility and top-quality viewing from all seating tiers.

Both stadiums form part of the world-class infrastructure developed for the FIFA World Cup 2022, featuring climate-controlled environments, easy public transport links, and premium hospitality areas.

For context, here is the full lineup of stadiums used throughout the Arab Cup 2025: