Never miss a moment: How Apple Sports keeps you in the game this season

Follow MLS, NFL, MLB, and more - live scores, no ads, all in one app.

Midweek madness in the Premier League, a heated MLS rivalry on the horizon, and baseball season in full swing. It's that glorious time when every day brings something worth watching. Whether you're a soccer fanatic, a baseball lifer, or counting down the days to the college football kickoff or NFL Sundays, there’s now one simple way to keep up with all of it.

Meet the Apple Sports app - your new matchday MVP. Built by Apple, designed for fans, and completely free, it’s the easiest way to follow your teams, check scores, and stay locked in without ever opening an app (seriously).

Why every sports fan will love it

Live Scores on Your Lock Screen

Get play-by-play updates for your favorite teams - from Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami to the Yankees, Eagles, or Michigan Wolverines - right on your iPhone Lock Screen or Apple Watch. You don’t even need to open the app.

Fast, Clean, and Actually Useful

No clutter, no scrolling through stories you don’t care about. Just clear, lightning-fast updates, team stats, and scoreboards built the Apple way.

Total Personalization

Select your favorite leagues and teams from MLS, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, NCAAF, and of course, top global football leagues. Whether you’re following the Red Sox, Cowboys, Tigres, or Inter Miami, you’ll only see what matters to you.

No Ads. No Subscriptions. 100% Free.

It’s just scores, stats, and updates. No pop-ups. No paywalls. It’s a clean experience that respects your time.

Real-Time Details When You Want Them

Want to dig deeper? Check play-by-play breakdowns, player stats, betting odds, and standings - all in one tap.

Share with Friends

Fans can now share dynamic, poster-style game cards from the Apple Sports app via Messages or social, covering upcoming, live, or completed matches across all supported leagues.

Apple

What’s worth watching this month?

Inter Miami vs Orlando City and El Tráfico light up MLS on May 18

MLB rivalry matchups heating up as the summer rolls in

NBA Playoffs reach crunch time with stars going all-in

F1 hits Monaco as the title race heats up

NHL Playoffs deliver fast, physical, win-or-go-home drama

Whether you’re multitasking on game day or just need quick updates while you’re out, follow all your favorite teams, leagues, and conferences all in one place, fast and simple, with Apple Sports.

Note: Only availble in the US, UK and Canada.