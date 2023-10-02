Antony in contention for Man Utd selection for Galatasaray Champions League clash having rejoined Erik ten Hag’s squad

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Antony could feature for Manchester United against Galatasaray after rejoining his ranks at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international forward was granted indefinite leave by the Red Devils following a series of alarming allegations made against him by former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin.

Antony has been back in his homeland since then, allowing him to meet with police forces in Sao Paulo.

He returned to England last week and has held five hours of talks with Greater Manchester Police.

The 23-year-old winger maintains his innocence – having also faced accusations from two other women.

United have allowed him to focus on off-field matters of late, but revealed ahead of a Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace that Antony had been given a green light to return to training and was once again available for selection.

He has only taken in one session since then, suggesting that he will be short on match fitness, but Ten Hag says the South American is in his thoughts ahead of the Champions League group stage meeting with Galatasaray on Tuesday.

The Dutch coach has said: “Antony will be in consideration but yesterday was his first time back in team training. We have a final training, then we’ll make a decision.”

Ten Hag added when delivering an update on Lisandro Martinez – with the World Cup-winning Argentine defender still struggling with a long-standing foot injury: “I can confirm, yeah. Licha Martinez will undergo surgery and the team news is Antony can probably return.”

Antony’s last appearance for United came in the club’s 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on September 3.

He was removed from the Brazil squad for the last round of international fixtures and has not registered a goal for club or country since April 16.