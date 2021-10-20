Ansu Fati signs new five-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona with €1 billion release clause

Ansu Fati has signed a new five-and-a-half year contract at Barcelona which includes a €1 billion (£846m/$1.16bn) release clause, the Catalan club confirmed on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old has agreed to remain at Camp Nou through to 2027, bringing to an end the recent speculation over his future.

Barca reportedly had the option to extend Ansu's contract by two years already, but they have instead moved to make sure that he remains on their books for the long term.

Ansu stays despite Barca woes

Goal reported earlier in October that Barca had prioritised new contracts for Ansu and his Spain team-mate Pedri, but they were unable to offer lucrative terms to either man due to their current financial problems.

The Liga giants sanctioned the departure of a number of key players over the summer to reduce their overall wage bill, including Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, with club president Joan Laporta now in the process of balancing the books.

Pedri was first to sign a new deal despite the club's inability to drastically increase his earnings, with his new agreement including a €1bn release clause, and Fati has now followed suit with a similarly gigantic clause inserted in his deal.

The teenage frontman has been linked with a number of other top clubs across Europe recently, including Premier League champions Manchester City, but has opted to continue his development at Camp Nou.

Ansu's record at Barca

Fati has already made 47 appearances across all competitions for Barca, having initially been handed his senior debut back in August 2019.

The Spain international has 15 goals to his name, with his latest effort coming in a 3-1 win against Valencia on Sunday - which marked his first Liga start since returning from a 10-month injury-enforced spell on the sidelines.

